Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shares her experience as she returns from Romania; calls contenders ‘highly competitive’

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has managed to intrigue viewers with both her fictional and non-fictional outings. Her Bigg Boss 16 stint was very well appreciated. Now, the actress is all set to showcase her daredevil side on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Recently, Nimrit and other participants wrapped up the shooting of the stunt-based reality show and made a return from Romania where the filming was taking place. During her latest public appearance at the airport, the diva turned heads with her style. She also talked about her experience on the show.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia spotted after her return from Romania

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia looked stunning in a gray-colored jumpsuit paired with a statement cross-body bag as she landed in India. She opted for a sleek low ponytail with middle-parted tresses as her hairdo for the outing.

When asked to spill the beans on her Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 journey, the Choti Sarrdaarni actress revealed that one can never prepare mentally for the show beforehand as there are several unexpected things that happen once it begins.

She also said that it is useless to participate in the adrenaline-pumping reality show with pre-assumed notions and claimed that none of the contenders this season came with preplans.

The 29-year-old actress called herself fortunate to be a part of the show which she believes is a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity. She further admitted that the difficulty level of the stunts has surely increased in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Nimrit also spoke about her co-contestants and referred to all as ‘highly competitive and strong’.

Take a look at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s conversation with media:

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will premiere on Colors TV and Jio Cinema soon. The first teaser of the show has already increased the curiosity among its ardent followers. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be reprising his role as a host once again.

The show has an interesting lineup of contestants which includes Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotraa, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrat Kaur Aluhwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot and Krishna Shroff.

