Rockstar QUIZ: Think you know enough about Ranbir Kapoor starrer? Answer these 9 questions to find out

Imtiaz Ali's directorial Rockstar is one of the most celebrated movies of all time. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles, the film continues to rule the hearts of fans for its poignant storyline and soul-stirring music. Released in 2011, the film is hailed as a masterpiece created by the ace filmmaker.

The musical-drama narrates the story of a simple college-going boy who emerges as a superstar. He seeks inspiration from a heartbreak to become the biggest musician in the country. Further, the film narrates his eternal love story where his heartbreak actually helps him not only achieve his goal but his self-destruction.

The nuanced direction, performances, and other tidbits often keep fans hooked to the film with several edited clips on social media. No wonder, even a decade later, when the film was recently re-released, fans thronged to the theaters expressing their love for it. Now, if you are also somebody who can boast of watching Rockstar enough and knowing all its ins and outs, take this quiz to test your knowledge.

Quiz begins in 3...2...1

