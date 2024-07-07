Saira Banu drops heartwarming PICS with Dilip Kumar on his 3rd death anniversary; pens 'I shall belong to you alone forever'

Veteran actress Saira Banu often posts unseen photos and anecdotes from her life with the late actor Dilip Kumar. Recently, she penned a heartfelt note as July 7, 2024, marks the 3rd death anniversary of the late actor.

Saira Banu's heartfelt note on Dilip Kumar's 3rd death anniversary

On July 7, 2021, Dilip Kumar breathed his last. Today marks the 3rd death anniversary of the late actor. Taking to her Instagram account, the veteran actress Saira Banu shared a series of pictures with her husband and penned a heartwarming note.

In the first frame, we can see Saira Banu's letter to the love of her life. In the letter, she wrote, “Dearest Yousuf Jaan, No matter what, we will still walk together hand in hand, one in our thoughts and being until the end of time. My days stretch on like an eternity and each moment a memory of our togetherness."

She continued in the letter, "Often., I think about the love and life we shared as it still keeps us complete, for love, my dear 'Sahib,' consumes all that remains of a being, I am grateful to Allah that I have been fortunate enough to belong to you in this life, and with His mercy. Insha Allah, I shall belong to you and you alone forever and ever. Love, Saira Banu Khan.”

In the caption, Saira Banu further revealed that Dilip Kumar suffered from severe insomnia. She wrote, "Before our marriage, even after taking pills, he would remain awake until dawn. However, once we got married and became indispensable to each other, he started sleeping just in time."

Advertisement

Saira Banu concluded her caption by calling him a fun-loving person who always used to call her 'Aunty.' "Yet, beneath the jests, laughter, and those heartfelt notes, there lay pure love. Dilip Sahib is forever….May Allah keep him in his love and blessings…Aameen!” she added.

Have a look:

Reacting to the post, Zeeman Aman dropped a red heart. Richa Chadha commented on two red heart emojis while Manisha Koirala wrote, “You love ma'am.”

Meanwhile, Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married on October 11, 1966, and stayed married till 2021.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz: Varun Dhawan 'very' excited about Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's film; Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf also can't wait; Watch