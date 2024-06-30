EXCLUSIVE: Abhijeet Bhattacharya says he will sing for Salman Khan only if he doesn’t call Pakistan singers to dub

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is an acclaimed Indian singer who has sung for several big actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunil Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and many others.

The senior singer was recently in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla wherein he spoke about singing for Salman Khan. While he agreed to do so, the musical maestro mentioned one condition. Read on!

Abhijeet Bhattacharya reveals if he will sing for Salman Khan

During an exclusive chat with The Pinkvilla Podcast, Abhijeet Bhattacharya candidly opened up about his journey and relationships with several stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. When quizzed if he would be singing for the Tiger 3 actor, the Indian singer said in Hindi, “Kyun nahi gaenge? (Why won’t I sing for him?)”

Bhattacharya further shared one condition for that. He divulged, “Provided vo kisi Pakistani ko bula k dub na kar de. (Provided he doesn’t invite a Pakistani artist and dub the song.)”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya revealed he sang a Salman Khan song imagining Govinda

Abhijeet lent his song for David Dhawan’s action-comedy film Judwaa. While the movie stars Salman Khan in the lead role, the singer sang the song Tan Tana Tan Tan Tara thinking that he was playback singing for Govinda.

Sharing this anecdote with us in the same interview, the senior singer shared that David Dhawan hasn’t worked with any other actor apart from Govinda ever since he became a successful filmmaker. Moreover, no one ever told him who was leading the movie. Everyone but him knew the film starred Salman.

Therefore, when he was recording the song, the recordist told him ‘Aap kyun Govinda bane hue ho?’ “Those guys were also thinking why was I singing like Govinda,” he stated.

Abhijeet further added, “Mujhe pata hi nahi tha Salman hai picture mein. Is song pe lekin pata nahi pada kyun ki face ki jagah pura dance pe aur choreography pe le gaye. Jis tarah se gaaya gaya wo expressions aur acting nahi dikhaye gaye,” he divulged.

The 1997 box-office success film Judwaa features Salman, Karishma Kapoor, Rambha, Kader Khan, Dalip Tahil, Shakti Kapoor, Deepak Shirke, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah and Mukesh Rishi.

