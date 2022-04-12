Sanjay Dutt gives marriage advice to Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt; Says ‘Make kids soon’

With Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding around the corner, the only topic that everyone can think of right now is their marriage. As you can see the prep has begun in full swing and we have already exclusively reported that their wedding will take place on April 15. No official confirmation has come yet in this regard, hence the excitement levels and curiosity levels of everyone is getting higher and higher. Recently Sanjay Dutt was promoting his film KGF: Chapter 2. We all know that he shares a great bond with the Brahmastra actor. Hence he had to be asked about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding.

During a media interaction, Sanjay Dutt was asked that does he have any marriage advice for Ranbir Kapoor? To this Sanju first, asked that is Ranbir really getting married? Further, he said that if he is really getting married then he is really happy for him. He also said that Alia Bhatt was literally born and brought up in front of him. Sanjay added, “Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other. And they have to stick by that, hold each other’s hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory. Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy!”

When asked if Sanjay Dutt had any marriage advice for Ranbir Kapoor? The actor said that it is a matter of compromise from both ends. Rocky roads will come and go, but someone will have to bend. “I would only advise them to assess the situation and be on the same page as for who needs to bend in the given circumstance at that time. With every curve in the road, they have to remember that the commitment they made to each other is very important and that is the key to keep moving ahead.”

Meanwhile, the latest buzz about the wedding is that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will give a modern twist to the wedding. They will be taking vows before the pheras.

