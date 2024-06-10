Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani get spotted sipping ORS worth Rs 31 at PM Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony; fans react

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath for his third term after a sweeping win in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. The event took place around 7:30 PM in the national capital on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Several Bollywood stars and media personalities attended the event. Now, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Ambani is going viral on social media, and we bet you’ll understand the reason!

Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Ambani beat the Delhi heat with ORS

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Ambani is going viral on social media for all the right reasons, inspiring and motivating people to stay hydrated in such scorching heat. Khan and Ambani can be seen chatting together and sipping ORS worth Rs 31. And why not? Considering the heat outside, it's one of the best ways to keep yourself hydrated and cool in this weather.

Have a look at the picture here:

Fans react to SRK and Mukesh Ambani's viral pic

Fans were quick to chime into the comments section. One fan wrote, "Amazing pic". Another wrote, "Bhai ors pi rahe hai...". One individual wrote, "King Of Indian Cinema with Mukesh Ambani at PM Modi’s oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi". Another one wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan & Mukesh Ambani having a cool chit chat at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi."

Advertisement

Celebrities at PM Narendra Modi's Oath Ceremony in Delhi

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, several other Bollywood stars, such as Akshay Kumar, Vikrant Massey, Rajkumar Hirani, Anupam Kher, and Hema Malini, were also present at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Apart from King Khan, the movie also starred Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, and Vicky Kaushal, among others.

Up next, he is gearing up for the role of Don in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. King is touted as a fast-paced action thriller that follows the mentor and disciple's journey, testing their survival skills against all odds. This film marks the big-screen debut of SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who plays the role of the disciple to the King.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, 9 celebs who witnessed historic moment in Delhi