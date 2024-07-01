Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Venue of mass wedding hosted by Nita-Mukesh Ambani changed to Thane

The countdown for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s big day has started. After organizing two lavish pre-wedding celebrations, the two families are finally preparing for the wedding of the lovebirds.

But ahead of their big day, billionaire couple Nita and Mukesh Ambani decided to host a mass wedding for the underprivileged. The event, which was supposed to happen earlier in Palghar District, Maharashtra, has been moved to a new location. Read on for more details!

The venue of a mass wedding to be organized by the Ambanis moved to Thane

Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 12, the groom-to-be’s parents, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, decided to organize a mass wedding for the underprivileged. According to the invite for the event that went viral earlier, it was supposed to happen at the Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir, Wada, Palghar District, on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) at 4:30 pm.

However, according to a report by India Today, the mass wedding will now take place at the Thane situated Reliance Corporate Park at 4 pm on the same date.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The Ambanis kickstarted the wedding festivities of the soon-to-be-married couple by organizing an initiate puja ceremony at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on June 29. Anant is also out and about personally inviting some of the big names in Bollywood, like Ajay Devgn-Kajol and Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna.

After his mother, Nita Ambani, flew to Varanasi to offer the first wedding invite to the Lord, the groom-to-be did the same at the Krishna Kali Temple in Neral recently. His sister Isha Ambani and he also performed puja at the temple. As for their wedding, their ‘Shubh Vivaah’ will happen on July 12 in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre.

The next day, on July 13, a ‘Shubh Aashirdwad’ ceremony is scheduled for which the guests are requested to come in Indian formal attire. On the last day of the gala, i.e., July 14, a 'Mangal Utsav’ (wedding reception) will be hosted, and the dress code is Indian chic. As per reports, a sangeet ceremony is also scheduled for July at the Grand Theater of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

