Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders gets unique shout-out from Amul India for IPL 2024 win: 'Korbo, Lorbo, Eatbo'

IPL 2024 ended with Kolkata Knight Riders lifting the trophy after an easy win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai on May 26. Congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities poured in for Shah Rukh Khan's team for their win.

A while ago, Amul India also gave a unique shout-out to the team as KKR won the IPL for the third time.

Amul India's shout-out for Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders

On May 28, taking to their official Instagram account, Amul India shared a poster where we can see animated Shah Rukh Khan posing with Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer. SRK is holding the trophy while Iyer is having a loaf of bread with butter.

The text on the poster read, "SRKKR! KORBO, LORBO, EATBO" Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan gives speech after KKR’s IPL win

The X (Twitter) account of the Kolkata Knight Riders recently shared the speech by Shah Rukh Khan after winning the IPL title for the third time. The actor started his speech by mentioning the team's mentor, Gautam Gambhir, and extended a special thanks to him. Indulging in some playful banter, King Khan also said that they had to make Gautam dance at the celebration.

Shah Rukh also addressed all the players and said, “Thank you everybody; you guys are lovely. God bless you. Just stay healthy. And wherever we go from here onwards, I wish you the best.”

He further added, “I know I speak on behalf of Jay, Juhi, Jahnavi, Suhana, Pooja, all of us, who love you very much, that you make us very emotional. And we wish we had this team for the rest of our lives. And you kept on listening to my speeches and playing like this.” Lastly, he said, “But God bless you; thank you so much. You were very, very good.”

KKR’s after-party ft. Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, and others

After winning the IPL trophy for the third time, KKR had a grand celebration and the glimpses of the same went viral on the internet.

In the pictures shared from the after-party, SRK can be seen posing alongside batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Dressed in a black hoodie and matching pants, the superstar along with the batsman spread out their arms and it looked like King Khan was teaching Gurbaz his iconic open-arm pose.

