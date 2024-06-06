Sonakshi Sinha gives peek into birthday celebration on set; jokes about not reposting wishes as she was 'at work'

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is widely cherished and admired in the industry. Recently, the diva celebrated her birthday on June 2, 2024, receiving warm wishes and love from celebrities, friends, family, and fans. Now, in an Instagram post, Sonakshi has revealed what she did on her birthday and why it was so special.

Sonakshi Sinha gives a glimpse of her working birthday

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi shared a series of pictures from her on-set birthday celebrations and expressed, "I usually take an off from work and travel on my birthdays… but after 7 years i found myself back on set and remembered how amazing it is to spend the day doing what you love!!! Thanks to my amazing team for making it so so special and thanks to everyone who sent me wishes online… your love is appreciated, even if it wasn’t reposted - i was at work u see."

Have a look at her post here:

Sonakshi Sinha gets a love-filled birthday wish from rumored beau Zaheer Iqbal

Zaheer Iqbal recently took to Instagram to share a series of unseen pictures featuring himself with Sonakshi Sinha, and they're adorable. Most images were captured candidly, showcasing moments where they exchange emotions akin to love, and we couldn't be happier about it. The Notebook actor captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Sonzzz"

Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha on the work front

Currently, Sonakshi Sinha is enjoying the success of her recently released show Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar on the professional front. The actress has been receiving critical acclaim and praise for her portrayal of 'Fareedan' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series. For those unaware, the makers have already announced the renewal of the show for a second season.

Her upcoming projects include Aditya Sarpotdar’s Kakuda, a horror-comedy produced by Ronnie Screwvala, which stars Saqib Saleem and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. Apart from that, she also has Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Birthday: When Heeramandi star revealed she sees Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji as her role models