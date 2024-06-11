Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha finally breaks SILENCE on her rumored wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha has been making headlines ever since the news of her wedding with longtime rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal came to the forefront. It is said that the actress is set to tie the knot in June.

Although the lovebirds have neither accepted their relationship publicly nor made any official announcements regarding their wedding. But now, the actress’ brother Luv Sinha has opened up about her wedding.

Sonakshi Sinha’s brother comments on the news of her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Talking to Times Of India, Luv Sinha was asked to comment on her sister Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding which is said to take place on June 23 with Zaheer Iqbal. He informed the portal that he is currently out of Mumbai and he has no comment or involvement in this matter.

As per further reports, it is said that the Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar actress has been planning her wedding with her rumored boyfriend for quite some time now. But they were forced to delay it due to the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

For the unversed, the actress's father and veteran actor Shatrugan Sinha contested the election from Asansol, West Bengal.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding date out?

An exclusive report by India Today mentioned that Sonakshi Sinha is getting married to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai. They also stated that the entire Heeramandi cast had been invited for the wedding. Guests have been asked to come in formals and the event will be taking place at Bastian in Mumbai.

Not only this but also the wedding invite has a quirky design like a magazine cover on which it's written, "The rumors are true." According to a Times Now report, their wedding is going to be a quiet affair.

Sonakshi Sinha’s work front

Sonakshi portrayed the role of Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar. Although it is not officially announced, but the actress will be seen in season 2 of the superhit show.

Also, Sonakshi and Zaheer shared screen space in Double XL, which also starred Huma Qureshi.

