12th Fail's Vikrant Massey admits everything changed after son Vardaan's birth: 'He is a good boy, doesn't bother us much'

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur joyfully welcomed their son, Vardaan, on February 7, 2024. Following his birth, the 12th Fail actor inked his son's name and birth date on his hand. He recently shared how fatherhood has transformed his life and expressed his delight in embracing this new role.

Vikrant Massey praises his little boy Vardaan

Speaking at a Times of India event, Vikrant Massey said, “Everything has changed.” He also shared that he feels fortunate, mentioning that his son's name, Vardaan, reflects their devotion to Mahadev and signifies him as a blessing in their lives.

At the age of five months, Vardaan has already brought immense happiness and purpose to his father. Massey happily noted that his son is well-behaved, rarely causing any inconvenience, and sleeps peacefully through the night. "I am loving being a father and learning something new every day,” he added.

Vikrant Massey on balancing career and personal life

Balancing his career and family life, the actor shared that he had taken a month off in April and several breaks in May to be with his son as he grows. He explained that his job often keeps him away from his family, but he's finding ways to manage both work and spending time with them.

Massey emphasized that despite his public image, he treasures his privacy and opts to keep his personal life away from public scrutiny. He expressed, "I find it intrusive when people want to know every detail about your life." He also highlighted that his commitment to his work stems from cherishing the privacy of his home.

Vikrant mentioned that he isn't very tech-savvy and prefers a straightforward, low-tech lifestyle. He noted that he owns a laptop and an iPad but primarily uses them for emails. His preference is to focus on his work on set and return home, believing that certain aspects of life should be kept private.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s first vacation with Vardaan

The couple recently took their first vacation with their newborn and shared memorable moments on social media. Sheetal Thakur looked radiant in a blue printed dress, showcasing her post-pregnancy glow. They posted photos of their son's tiny legs on the flight and tender moments of Sheetal pushing the stroller, enjoying river views, and bonding with

Vikrant Massey in the park. Sheetal also shared a heartfelt selfie from the flight, holding her baby under a cover next to Vikrant. Reflecting on the experience, she captioned the photos with a thoughtful sentiment about how future decades might view these current times as simpler.

