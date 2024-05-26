Cannes 2024: Anasuya Sengupta returns to India post winning Best Actress Un Certain Regard for The Shameless; gets warm welcome

The 77th Cannes Film Festival proved to be a great event for Indian artists. Anasuya Sengupta created history by winning the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard segment for the film The Shameless at the prestigious platform.

Anasuya has now returned to India after attending Cannes 2024 and was received with a warm welcome at the Delhi airport.

Anasuya Sengupta spotted at Delhi airport upon her return from Cannes Film Festival

Today, May 26, Anasuya Sengupta was captured by the paparazzi at the Delhi airport as she returned from Cannes, France. Her happiness at being bestowed with the Best Actress honor in the Un Certain Regard section was unmissable as she wore a beaming smile on her face.

Anasuya was seen wearing a light blue top with black pants and a shimmery jacket. She was welcomed with several flower bouquets and was even adorned with a garland. Anasuya held the Indian flag in her hand and posed alongside the tricolor.

Watch the full video shared by ANI here!

For the uninitiated, Anasuya became the first Indian to be awarded Best Actress in the Un Certain Regard. Her film, The Shameless, directed by Konstantin Bojanov, is adapted from William Dalrymple’s novel Nine Lives: In Search of the Sacred in Modern India. Anasuya portrays the character of Renuka, who escapes from a brothel in Delhi after killing a police officer. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar send love to Payal Kapadia and team All We Imagine as Light over Grand Prix win