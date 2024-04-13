Vidya Balan reflects on nepotism in Bollywood; says, 'Kisi k baap ki industry nahi hai'

Vidya Balan’s acting journey started when she appeared in the popular sitcom Hum Paanch. After starring in a couple of music videos and struggling to set foot in Bollywood, she finally starred in the 2005 film Parineeta with Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan. The talent showcased in the movie got her film offers that she couldn’t deny. In an interview, the actress who rose to the top in the Indian film industry without any inside connection opened up about nepotism. Read on!

Vidya Balan talks about nepotism in Bollywood

Vidya Balan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with Pratik Gandhi called Do Aur Do Pyaar. While talking about the movie that revolves around infidelity, the actress also touched upon the most talked about topic which is nepotism in Bollywood. During a chat with The Indian Express, when asked if she ever felt the brunt of it, the Lage Raho Munna Bhai said, “have never known how to respond to this question because nepotism or no nepotism I am here. Kisi ki baap ki industry nahi hai, nahi toh har baap ka beta, har baap ki beti successful hote (The film industry doesn’t belong to somebody’s father otherwise all the star kids would be successful).”

She further stated that she has been a lone ranger. “I have been happy doing my own things. There were times when I felt like, ‘Maybe if I had the protection of certain people, people would have been a bit kinder in those phases.’ But in terms of opportunities, I don’t think anybody has been able to deny me my share. So, I feel it really doesn’t matter,” Vidya added.

Vidya Balan recalls being cheated on by her boyfriend

During the same chat, the actress spoke about being betrayed in her past relationship. She said, “I have been cheated on. The first boy I dated cheated on me and I have to tell you he was just an a**. I remember we had just broken up and I bumped into him in college on Valentine’s Day and he turned around and said ‘I am just going to meet my ex-girlfriend for a date.’ And I was like what? He literally crushed me that day but I have done better than that in life for myself.”

Later on, Vidya Balan dated producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and they got married in December 2012.

