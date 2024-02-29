WATCH: Rihanna arrives for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities; video from Jamnagar airport goes VIRAL

Social media is abuzz with updates related to the pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, who is getting married to Radhika Merchant. The grand celebrations will be taking place from March 1 to March 3 in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Several tech elites and celebrities from different walks of life are expected to grace the events. On the other hand, international pop star Rihanna who will also be setting the stage ablaze with her performance has arrived in India.

Rihanna arrives for pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

As expected, the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, will be the talk of the town. The preparations and updates related to pre-wedding celebrations have already stirred the internet, and now one can imagine the anticipation around the grand festivities which will kick off tomorrow. On the other hand, a while back, international pop singer Rihanna also touched down in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city. She was seen getting into a car after landing at the Jamnagar airport.

In addition to this, another international artist Adam Blackstone had also reached Jamnagar earlier.

It goes without saying that the family of business tycoons have been going through the roof to celebrate the special occasion. Just a couple of days back, a News18 report claimed that renowned international figures such as Rihanna and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh will perform at the pre-wedding. In addition to this, magician David Blaine is also slated to grace the pre-wedding celebrations.

The star-studded event will also feature stellar Indian musicians, including Arijit Singh, Pritam, Hariharan, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh. According to reports, keeping up with the fashion game, the ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra will be taking the reins for everything fashion-related for this grand affair.

Not only is he designing the outfits for the main wedding but will also be curating fashion perfection for the entire three-day extravaganza.

