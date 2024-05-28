WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates 'Santa' Santosh Sivan for his Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at Cannes 2024

In his career spanning decades, Shah Rukh Khan has had the privilege of working with several acclaimed and talented filmmakers. One among them is Santosh Sivan who was recently bestowed the Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at Cannes 2024.

In a video, the Jawan actor can be seen congratulating the cinematographer-director for his big win. Read on!

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Santosh Sivan on Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at Cannes 2024

Shah Rukh Khan recently took the opportunity to thank director Santosh Sivan and send him his heartfelt congratulations for winning the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

In the video, SRK can be seen saying, “Congratulations to Mr Santosh Sivan for Santa, as we call him, for receiving the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at the Cannes Film Festival. I have had the good fortune of working with Santa very early on in my career and like so many others, I have learned a lot from him. We did films like Dil Se, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and he directed me to the beautifully crafted Asoka. And during the course of making these films, there was so much learning from him. He taught me that genius is not thought of, it is felt.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Take a look:

A day ago, actress Preity Zinta took to social media to share multiple unseen images from Cannes 2024. In her post, she stated how honored she was to present the prestigious award to Sivan at the coveted international festival.

She wrote. “It was an absolute honour to present the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Award 2024 to the first Asian, the brilliant & super talented cinematographer Santosh Sivan ASC, ICS at the Cannes Film Festival. I had the pleasure & good fortune to work with him in Dil Se & now in Lahore 1947 & I cannot be more proud & happy for my dear friend & colleague. Santosh you mad genius, you deserve it all . More power to you & love you loads Congratulations & most well deserved @sivan_santosh.”

Take a look:

Shah Rukh is currently busy reading the script of his upcoming movie King co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Preity Zinta honored to present award to Santosh Sivan; congratulates Payal Kapadia over Grand Prix win for AWIAL