WATCH Shah Rukh Khan in his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut

We all know that Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him on the silver screen. His stardom is unfazed to date and he is the King of Bollywood in the true sense. But now it looks like it's time for his kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan to follow in his footsteps and step into the glamour world. As much as the audience always eagerly looks forward to watching SRK on the screen, they are equally excited to watch how his children will take his legacy ahead. Bringing you the newest update, Aryan Khan shot his first ad with which he made his directorial debut! And the best part is that the video also features a glimpse of his father Shah Rukh Khan!

Aryan Khan makes his directorial debut

Recently, Aryan Khan shared a video on his social media teasing fans about a luxury streetwear brand owned by him along with his friends Bunty, and Leti. As we can see some cool glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan in the short video, Aryan just boosted the excitement to watch the entire ad in the coming 24 hours. It's indeed a special moment to rejoice for Aryan as he got to direct his father in his first directorial project. Also previously, Aryan had announced on social media that he has completed the writing of his first project, a series that will also be directed and shown by him. The project is expected to go on floors in 2023.

Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

SRK is currently shooting for Atlee's Jawan in the city. It also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra. He also has Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Suhana will make her Bollywood debut this year with The Archies while Aryan will make his debut as a director soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan is all smiles as he watches dad Shah Rukh Khan’s performance at the NMACC gala night