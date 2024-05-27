WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan kisses Gautam Gambhir's forehead; shares heartwarming moments with Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh after KKR’s IPL win

The entire team of Kolkata Knight Riders will finally sleep peacefully. After months of giving their blood and sweat, they have finally managed to bring home the winner’s trophy of IPL 2024.

Soon after their big win, several Indian cricketers extended their heartfelt congratulations to them. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen sharing precious moments with his boys.

Shah Rukh Khan kisses Gautam Gambhir’s forehead, hugs Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

As his IPL team finally won the champion’s trophy of IPL 2024, Shah Rukh Khan can finally take care of his health in the comfort of his home. The actor has barely missed watching any live match of his team. Hence, when his boys played splendidly to bring him the trophy, he thanked them in his own style.

In a picture circulating online, the Jawan actor can be seen kissing KKR’s mentor Gautam Gambhir's forehead.

In a video, we see KKR player Rinku Singh happily hugging SRK as she expresses how it was ‘God’s plan’ to make them win. The moment the two celebs share is just precious.

If you have been following the KKR vs SRH match closely, you would know that KKR's player Harshit Rana was penalized for blowing a kiss toward Sunrisers Hyderabad player Mayank Agarwal as he sent him back to the dressing room. BCCI reportedly slapped a 60 percent fine on the pacer. After the team won the game, SRK asked Rana to blow a kiss at the camera before giving him a tight hug.

Here’s another footage of the entire team, along with Gauri Khan, Suhana, Ananya, Shanaya, Aryan, and Juhi Chawla blowing a kiss at the camera.

Shreyas Iyer, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina congratulate SRK and KKR

Post the win, Shreyas Iyer took the opportunity to thank SRK for being a great leader. Sharing a picture of him with the trophy and the Jawan actor, the cricketer tweeted, “Special mention to the heartbeat of this team @iamsrk! Thank you for all your words of inspiration and encouragement.”

Yuvraj Singh also congratulated the team for this amazing feat and wrote, “Congratulations to @KKRiders on being crowned @IPL 2024 champions. They've been the standout team all thru the season. Kudos to @SunRisers for a stellar run - but the better team prevailed today. Special shoutout to @GautamGambhir for his fearless mentorship, and to the King of Hearts, @iamsrk for his success in both cinema and cricket this year! #IPL2024 #KKR #SRH #KKRvsSRH.”

In his heartfelt post, Suresh Raina wrote, “Congrats to the best team and deserving champion of #IPL2O24 @KKRiders. Well done @SunRisers for an exceptional season as well. @iamsrk bhai party pathan ke ghar pe hai ya Chennai mein?”

Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Preity Zinta, and others also wished the team well.

