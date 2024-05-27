WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan finally flaunts his smile after KKR wins IPL 2024 final; Internet loves it

It was a big day for Shah Rukh Khan and Kolkata Knight Riders's fans yesterday as the team won the final IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad to bring the trophy home. Shah Rukh Khan along with family Gauri, Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam went to watch the match and the post-match celebration videos went viral.

Among everything, a moment that captured the hearts of fans was seeing Aryan Khan smile and giving a candid expression to a joke. Mostly seen in a pensive mood, the upcoming filmmaker took everyone by surprise when he was finally spotted smiling.

Gauri Khan is thrilled as Aryan Khan smiles during KKR vs SRH final IPL match

It was a big day for every KKR fan yesterday and they enjoyed every moment of it. Aryan Khan was seen smiling for the first time and it added to the excitement. As he probably reacted to a joke while enjoying the match through VIP stands, it instantly got captured and was flashed on the jumbotron.

Gauri Khan who was enjoying the match along with Shah Rukh Khan while sitting a few rows ahead of him watched him smile on the big screen and turned back to see it live. Her reaction was also captured and proved to be an iconic mother-son moment.

Another video going viral shows Aryan smiling post the match as he walks and talks with his father Shah Rukh Khan. The cute moment between father and son is truly unmissable.

Fans react to video of Aryan Khan smiling

The video is all over social media now and is getting heartwarming comments from fans. "Wallah! (control tears emoji) cutest boy ever (feeling loved and heart eye emoji)" commented a fan. "Handsome, looks like mother and father mix," commented another.

A fan who thought the moment was worth all the wait wrote, "Tough guys like Aryan save their smile for the best." Another fan thought it was 'a moment to cherish'

Aryan Khan's work front

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is currently working on his first project as a director. Titled Stardom, the shoot of the web series wrapped up recently. Stardom is a modern drama that takes a close look at the glamorous world of entertainment. The series tells an intriguing story about the ups and downs of fame, success, and the strong desire to become a star.

Written and directed by Aryan and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the show will have Lakshya Lalwani among one of the main leads. Reportedly, Bobby Deol and Mona Kapoor will also be seen in important roles along with cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan himself, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.