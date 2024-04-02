When Govinda was absent in Switzerland for 3 consecutive days during Hero No 1 shoot; here's what happened next

Govinda, one of the most popular actors during the 90s, delivered hit after hit and enjoyed a massive fan following. Fans adored him for his unique style and dance moves that were even more exceptional. Among the many films he starred in, Hero No 1 continues to be loved even years after its release.

In the movie, Govinda's chemistry with Karisma Kapoor received a lot of love from admirers, and it turned out to be a great success. Recently, the producer of the film, Vashu Bhagnani, revealed that the actor was absent from the Switzerland shoot for three consecutive days.

Govinda completed 70 percent of the song in just one day

During a conversation with the YouTube channel Reviewron's host Ronak Kotecha, Vashu Bhagnani discussed his positive experiences working with Govinda. He mentioned that despite occasional delays, Govinda was generally cooperative and completed his work efficiently.

Bhagnani recalled an incident from the shooting of Hero No 1 where the entire crew, consisting of 75 people, waited in Switzerland for three days because Govinda hadn't arrived. Frustrated, Bhagnani called Govinda and said the team would return if he didn't show up. Govinda then arrived at 6 am, and Bhagnani picked him up from the airport. Initially silent during the drive, Govinda suddenly expressed a need to shave.

Advertisement

Bhagnani took him to a nearby petrol pump where they bought a basic razor for a euro. In the petrol pump's bathroom, Govinda quickly shaved. By 7:30 am, he was ready for the first shot, which happened to be the film's iconic song. Remarkably, Govinda completed 70 percent of the song in just one day, showcasing his dedication and professionalism despite the initial delay.

“If you are suffering a loss then you say something but if the work is getting done… everyone has their own temperament. He is also a creative man, that’s how his mind works,” the filmmaker added.

Vashu Bhagnani is now gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The movie, slated for an April 10 release, will clash with Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao's Maidaan at the box office.

ALSO READ: Ali Abbas Zafar praises Salman Khan's exceptional ability with machine gun; says 'no other actor can' fire like him