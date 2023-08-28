Who is Aashna Shroff? All you need to know about Armaan Malik's fiancé?

Armaan Malik is one of the most popular and successful playback singers in Bollywood. He is known for singing in different Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, English, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil etc. Malik's prominence and popularity also attract a lot of attention to his love life. His good looks and charming personality have often labeled him as one of the hottest eligible bachelors in Bollywood. On August 28, he took to Instagram to announce his engagement with a girl named Aashna Shroff. While a lot of people are congratulating him, most of them are wondering who is Aashna? Well, we have the answers to this question!

Social media

Aashna has a strong presence on social media. On Instagram, she enjoys a massive 981k followers, including some big names. Before the engagement announcement, she frequently shared her pictures with Armaan. These mostly included her vacation pics from places including Disneyland and Paris. She also has an active Twitter account.

Aashna Shroff's work life

Aashna is a social media influencer, fashion blogger, and model. She is multi-talented and a pretty big name on the internet. Her massive fan following also gets her various brand deals with some high-profile beauty and fashion houses. In November 2013, she also started an online venture called The Snob Shop.

Education

Aashna did her graduation from MIT College, Mumbai and has also attended the New Zealand Tertiary College. She is fluent in Hindi, English and French languages. In a short span of time, Aashna has amassed a net worth of 37 crores through brand deals and her YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Aashna's family

Aashna's mother's name is Kiran Shyam Shroff. She did a bit of acting and modeling back in the day and has even done films. Her parents are separated and she shares a close bond with her aunt Preeti. Now that she is engaged to Armaan, their journey will surely take off to new heights. This was aptly captured in their beautiful caption which read, 'and our forever has only just begun.' It's unclear when she and Armaan met, but they have been in a relationship for quite some time.