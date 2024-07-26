Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik reacts to Vishal Pandey’s ‘Bhagyashali bhaiya’ comment on Armaan Malik

As Bigg Boss OTT 3 is nearing the finale, contestants in their fight to make it to the grand finale are giving their best and also letting their true personalities come out. In the latest polling task, when the nominated contestants had to give reasons to the housemates about why they should stay inside the house instead of others, they didn’t hesitate to put their friends down.

Lovekesh Kataria finally revealed a comment Vishal Pandey made a month ago. Now, Payal Malik, Armaan Malik’s first wife, took to social media to address the situation. Read on to know what he has to say.

Payal Malik reacts Vishal Pandey’s ‘bhagyashali bhaiya’ comment

On the evening of July 26, a day after the episode, Payal Malik took to her official X handle and wrote that Lovekesh Kataria had finally shown his true colors when it came to defending himself.

In her words, “I hope sab ne kal ka episode dekha hi hoga. Lovkesh ko ek mahine baad yaad aaya ki Vishal galat tha jab usne Kritika pe comment Kiya tha ye Bolte hue ki "Bhaiya bhagyashali hai". Jab khud ko defend karna pada aur Vishal se ladaai hui, tab yeh baat yaad aayi? Also pehle jo celebrities and log Vishal ko support kar rahe the, ab woh kahan hain? Ab koi is baare mein kyun nahi bol raha? Dekho ye video aur batao ? "Bhagyashali bhaiya" ka asli matlab kya tha?”

“(I hope everyone watched yesterday's episode. Lovkesh remembered after a month that Vishal was wrong when he commented on Kritika, saying, "Bhaiya is fortunate." When he had to defend himself and got into a fight with Vishal, he remembered this? Also, where are the celebrities and people who have supported Vishal before? Why is no one talking about this now? Watch this video and tell me the real meaning of "Bhaiya is fortunate.")

What was Vishali Pandey's comment about?

During the polling task, nominated contestants had to run campaigns inside the house and try to gain the support of the housemates. In one of the rounds, they had to prove why they were better than the other nominated contestants, backing the statements with evidence. During Lovekesh Kataria’s turn, he revealed that the fight between Armaan and Vishal was the latter’s fault.

To support his statement, he revealed that Vishal Pandey also remarked, “Bhagyashali bhaiya. (Lucky brother.)” Armaan and Kritika were displeased with the comment, and the former confronted Vishal, asking for an explanation.

In his defense, Vishal stated that he clarified his statement earlier to Sana Makbul as well, and by the term lucky, he meant that Kritika is a loving and caring wife, so Armaan is fortunate to have her.

