Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 26: Lovekesh Kataria spills bean about Vishal Pandey’s comment ‘Bhagyashali bhaiya’ on Armaan-Kritika Malik

One of the highlights of the ongoing Bigg Boss OTT 3 is Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik’s fight. This created a lot of stir inside and outside the house. It was Armaan Malik’s reaction to Vishal Pandey’s comment on Kritika Malik.

As the show comes near to an end, in a surprising twist, the contestants have started showing their original colors. During a task today, Lovekesh Kataria revealed that it was Vishal Pandey’s fault that Armaan Malik slapped him, and he also revealed another statement that the former made about Kritika.

Lovekesh Kataria reveals Vishal Pandey's statement on Kritika Malik

During the polling task, nominated contestants had to run campaigns inside the house and try to gain the support of the housemates. In one of the rounds, they had to prove why they were better than the other nominated contestants, backing the statements with evidence. During Lovekesh Kataria’s turn, he revealed that the fight between Armaan and Vishal was the latter’s fault.

To support his statement, he revealed that Vishal Pandey also remarked, “Bhagyashali bhaiya. (Lucky brother.)” Armaan and Kritika were displeased with the comment, and the former confronted Vishal, asking for an explanation.

In his defense, Vishal stated that he clarified his statement earlier to Sana Makbul as well, and by the term lucky, he meant that Kritika is a loving and caring wife, so Armaan is fortunate to have her.

What happened between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik?

Several times inside the house, Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik got into a fight. In one incident, Vishal made a comment on Armaan Malik’s wife, Kritika. During a candid chat with Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal whispered in his ears, "I am guilty of one thing here. Bhabhi (Kritika Malik) looks beautiful. I am speaking in a good way."

When his remarks were confronted on Weekend Ka Vaar by Payal Malik, he was slapped by Armaan. This created a lot of stir, and many celebrities came out in support of Vishal and slammed Bigg Boss for letting Armaan stay inside the house despite violating rules. Later, Vishal’s parents appeared on the show, and Armaan apologized to him.

