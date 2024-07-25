Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 24: Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik want to see each other lift trophy; former says, ‘Trophy se zyada mujhe…’

In today’s (July 24) episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik who share a good bond talked about their wish to see each other lift the trophy. However, the Bollywood actor revealed that he is not interested in the trophy, but rather in the prize money. Read on to learn more about their conversation.

Conversation between Armaan Malik and Ranvir Shorey

As soon as the Bigg Boss OTT 3 episode starts, contestants wake up and get ready for the day. Armaan Malik and Ranvir Shorey are seen conversing with each other in the bedroom. The former tells the Bollywood actor, “Mein chahta hu ki trophy tumhara haath mein ho. (I want to see the trophy in your hand” To this, Shorey replies, “Aur mein chahta hu ki agar mere haath mein nahi toh aapke haath mein ho. (If not in my hand, I want to see it in your hand.)”

Malik tries to say something when Ranvir is lifting the trophy if he is sitting anywhere near him, but the actor interrupts and says, “Mein trophy se zyada 25 lakh mein interested hu. Wahi zarurat hain. (I am more interested in 25 lakhs rupees more than the trophy.)” Armaan Malik laughs and says, “Wo toh ayenge hi saath mein. (It will come along with it.)” “Trophy ka kya? Usme achar dalna hain? (What to do with the trophy?)”

About Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik’s bond

In recent times inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Armaan Malik and Ranvir Shorey got close to each other. As Armaan’s tenure of being head of the house got over, with a task, Ranvir Shorey became the next head of the house. And in the latest episode, Shorey got the power to save Malik from elimination this week.

For the unversed, Armaan Malik was nominated for the entire season as punishment for slapping Vishal Pandey. Saving Armaan, Ranvir nominated Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, and Vishal Pandey for this week’s elimination.

