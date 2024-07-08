Bigg Boss OTT 3 POLL: Do netizens support Armaan Malik or Vishal Pandey in the slap incident?

The ongoing Bigg Boss OTT 3 has garnered a lot of attention over the weekend owing to contestant Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's fight. The latter slapped the former, and this caused many celebrities, including former Bigg Boss contestants and social media influencers, to voice their opinions on the fight, with many of them calling out Armaan Malik.

We conducted a poll on X (formerly called Twitter) to ask netizens about their opinion. Let’s find out whether they support Pandey or Malik.

Netizens' reaction to Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey

On the morning of July 8, we conducted a poll and asked netizens, “Bigg Boss OTT 3: Was Armaan Malik right to slap Vishal Pandey?” After more than 12 hours, the result is here. More than 70 individuals have voted, and only 13.5% of them said yes, supporting Armaan Malik, and 86.5% of netizens voted no.

Check out the poll results below:

What happened between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey?

For the unversed, in the Weekend Ka Vaar of the latest Bigg Boss OTT 2 episode, evicted contestant Payal Malik entered the house and brought it up in front of everyone that Vishal Pandey made a statement on Kritika Malik. He said to Kataria that he felt guilty of something, and when the latter pressed him, Pandey said, “Bhabhi bohot sundar lagte hain. (Sister-in-law is very beautiful.)”

After the host, Anil Kapoor, took his exit, things got out of hand as Armaan Malik slapped Vishal for his statement about his wife. Bigg Boss asked Ranvir Shorey and Deepak Chaurasia to discuss the matter as it's a sensitive topic. As a punishment, Armaan Malik has been nominated for the entire season.

About Bigg Boss OTT season 3

Following the elimination of Munisha Khatwani on July 7, 2024, the current contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 are Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria.

Viewers can tune in daily at 9 PM on Jio Cinema for new episodes filled with drama and entertainment.

