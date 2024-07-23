Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 22: Ranvir Shorey calls Sana Sultan ‘hypersensitive’ as she confronts Armaan Malik for body-shaming

In today’s (July 22) episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, contestants Sana Sultan and Armaan Malik got into a heated exchange as the former accused the latter of body-shaming her. However, the latter continued to ignore her. During the argument, Ranvir Shorey acted as a mediator between them and tried to settle things down. But hearing everything, he called Sultan 'hyper-sensitive.'

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik body shames Sana Sultan

During the elimination task, contestants had to distract the participant performing the task. When Sana Sultan was performing the task with Adnaan Shaikh, Armaan Malik, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria, and others distracted them. However, it was during this task that Sana Sultan got furious at Armaan Malik for his comments.

The social media influencer, who is inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with his second wife, Kritika Malik, said, "Agar heel utar ke chalti hain toh ayesa nahi lagta ki bachha kiska gum ho gaya, like jao isko. (If she walks without her heel, doesn't it look like someone's child is lost, like, go, take her away)."

He also said, "Mujhe jo ek mahina se pagal banake rakhhi thi ke tujhe urdu aati hain, urdu aati hain, kal kaha gaya tha tera urdu? Ye chehra dekh, flop film ke liye bilkul achha hain. (For a month, she kept driving me crazy, saying she knew Urdu. Where was your Urdu yesterday? Look at this face, it's perfect for a flop film.)"

Sana Sultan reacts

Later, Sana Sultan confronted Armaan Malik when other contestants were performing the task. She said, "Aaj aap bohot ugly gaye ho. Kisi ke height pe, kisi ke complexion pe… (Today, you went very ugly. Talking about someone's height, someone's complexion...)" Then, Armaan Malik tells Shivani Kumari that Sana Sultan will make her exit from the house today. Later, he also tells Sana that she will eat after she steps out of the house.

Later, when all the contestants return to the bedroom, Sana asks Armaan, "Height ka aur shakal ka mazak udana body shaming nahi lagte Armaan ji? Aaj aone mere height pe… ghar pe bachha ghum raha hain… flop movie ka…(Making fun of height and looks is not considered body shaming, Mr. Armaan? Today you talked about my height... a child is lost in the house... for a flop movie...)"

Ranvir Shorey tells them that he will act as a mediator between them and try to resolve the issue peacefully. Armaan Malik defends himself saying, "Distract ki baat thi, pehle ye aayi thi, aur baad mein meine keh diya. Baat body shaming ki hain hi nahi. Baad mein meine bola flop picture agar bana rahe ho toh ye chehra amazign hain. (It was a distraction; she came first, and then I said it. It's not about body shaming. Later, I said if you're making a flop movie, this face is amazing.)"

Hearing everything, Ranvir Shorey says, "Sana, I think you’re being a little hyper-sensitive about it." However, he also asks Armaan Malik not to comment on others in any way that is personal and asks him to apologize.

