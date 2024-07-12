Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Payal Malik expresses frustration on receiving hate from netizens, Says ‘Zeher kha ke mar jau?’

The Malik family; Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and Kritika Malik, have garnered immense attention ever since they stepped inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Although Payal Malik has already been evicted, the other two remain inside the house. Now, in one of her recent vlogs, the evicted contestant talked about the hate she and her family are receiving.

Payal Malik expressed her frustration and disappointment and stated that netizens should not make assumptions about others' lives.

Payal Malik on receiving hate from netizens

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 evicted contestant started by saying, “Jo log taang kar rhae ho, kya chahte ho, mein apne chaaro bachho ko zeher dey du? Khud zeher khaa ke maar jau? Itna pareshan toh kabhi nahi hui zindagi mein jitna log abhi pareshan kar rahe hain. (Those who are harassing me, what do you want? Should I poison my four children? Should I consume poison and die myself? I've never been this troubled in my life as I am now with how much people are bothering me.)”

She further mentioned that she has stopped using social media, watching Bigg Boss OTT 3, and is only spending time with her kids since her family is receiving so much hate. She also said that if the audience doesn’t like Armaan and Kritika, they should eliminate them. "Nikal do Golu aur Armaan ko. Aakar humein zeher de do. Sara kalesh khatam ho jayega. (Get rid of Golu and Armaan. Come and poison us. All the trouble will end)," stated Payal.

Then Payal Malik continued speaking on Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's issue. She also added a few clips of Vishal commenting on Kritika Malik and stated that after watching the clips, viewers could decide if Armaan was right to slap Vishal. Adding a clip of Anil Kapoor asking the female contestants of the house if Vishal was wrong to comment on Kritika, Payal said that the female contestants have also stated Vishal's statement sounded wrong.

For the unversed, Armaan Malik is nominated throughout the season as a punishment for slapping Vishal Pandey. Viewers are eager to see if he will be eliminated or saved this Weekend Ka Vaar.

