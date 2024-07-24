The Bigg Boss OTT 3 house has already seen plenty of tension. From nomination tasks to eviction tasks, contestants consistently seize every opportunity to engage in verbal spats and heated exchanges.

In the latest promo, During a heated ration task, Armaan Malik accused Lovekesh Kataria of being "Dogala" (two-faced), sparking intense exchanges among housemates.

Armaan Malik calls Lovekesh Kataria 'Dogala' in latest promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3

In a recently released promo by Jio Cinema, Bigg Boss announces a task for ration supply in the Bigg Boss house. For this task, the contestants are split into two teams.

During the task, Sana Makbul questions Armaan Malik's strategy, “Kya ye aapka game plan hai ki sabse acche se bana kar rakho. (Is your game plan to maintain the good relationships with everyone?)” Armaan replies, “Tum bhi dhudh ki dhuli nahi ho. (you are not as innocent as you appear)”

Naezy and Sai Ketan Rao are seen defending themselves amid the chaos. Armaan escalates the situation further, claiming, “Mai Vishal se bhi ladka hu par vo peeche reh jaata hai. (I fight with Vishal too, but he falls behind).” Lovekesh Kataria steps in to defend his friend, stating, “Vo khud itne saksham hai ki aage wale ko karaara jawab de sake. (He is so capable himself that he can give a strong reply to the one in front.)”

Advertisement

Armaan responded to Lovekesh, saying, “Nakli aadmi hai ye, dono side bolta hai. Dogale. (He is a fake person who speaks from both sides. Two-faced.)”

The caption of the promo reads, “Iss ilzaamon ke bazaar mein kya jeet paayenge gharwale ration ka supply? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on #JioCinema, tonight at 9pm.”

“(In this market of accusations, will the housemates win the supply of essentials? To find out, watch #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on #JioCinema tonight at 9pm.)”

More about Bigg Boss OTT season 3

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 is hosted by the Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor. After the elimination of Adnaan Shaikh and Sana Sultan, the remaining contestants in the house include Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Armaan Malik, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh is confident THIS contestant will be in top 2 of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14; Find out