Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 23: Armaan Malik pushes Vishal Pandey during argument in captaincy task; Ranvir Shorey interferes

Today’s (July 23) episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 saw several fights among the contestants. From Shivani Kumari and Kritika Malik fighting over the former’s hygiene to Armaan Malik and Shivani Kumari’s argument during the captaincy task, the contestants lost their cool many times. However, during the captaincy task, as Vishal Pandey interfered between Shivani and Armaan, the latter pushed Pandey, which enraged the latter.

Armaan Malik pushes Vishal Pandey

During the captaincy task, Armaan Malik was screaming at Shivani Kumari to keep his wife, Kritika Malik in the captaincy task. Vishal Pandey tried to interfere, asking Malik not to scream at Kumari. During the argument, Malik pushed Pandey. Before things could escalate, Ranvir Shorey came between them and stopped Pandey from reacting.

What happened during the captaincy task?

Bigg Boss announced the end of Armaan Malik’s tenure in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house as the house head. Bigg Boss had introduced a new task for the appointment of the new head of the house. Shivani Kumari ousted herself from the race in the first round and became the ‘sanchalak.’

After Sai Ketan Rao was ousted, during the third round, Shivani announced that Kritika Malik was the last to enter the safe zone. However, she insisted that it was Sana Makbul and Shivani, being a part of their team, was biased. Armaan Malik also started screaming at Kumari.

Advertisement

Vishal told Malik not to scream at Kumari and that he should let Kritika fight her own battle. But Malik replied that he could do as he pleased. They started challenging each other and insulting each other when suddenly Armaan pushed Vishal. Ranvir Shorey immediately came between them and stopped the fight.

All the contestants asked Armaan to stop using his hands, and he could abuse or say anything he wanted without engaging in physical fights.

Later, Armaan was heard telling Sai Ketan Rao that he didn’t even push Pandey; the latter overreacted.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 23: Sai Ketan Rao asks Ranvir Shorey to recommend him for work; Here’s how latter reacted