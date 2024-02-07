Who is Esha Deol's former husband-businessman Bharat Takhtani? Everything to know about him

Esha Deol, the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, surprised her fans by revealing her separation from her husband Bharat Takhtani. After being married for 11 years, the couple has chosen to go their separate ways. The news of their split has sparked fresh curiosity about the couple's relationship and who Bharat is.

Who is Bharat Takhtani?

Bharat Takhtani is an Indian businessman from a Sindhi family in Mumbai. His parents are Vijay and Pooja Takhtani, and he has a brother named Devesh Takhtani. Bharat attended Learner's Academy in Bandra for his schooling and completed his graduation from the HR College of Commerce and Economics.

About Bharat Takhtani’s work

Bharat Takhtani had a keen interest in business from the beginning, so after completing his education, he joined his father's business. He is the owner of R.G. Bangles Pvt Ltd. and resides with his wife and parents in a lavish home in Bandra. As per a report by India Today, Bharat Takhtani currently holds the position of director at Zar Jewels Private Limited. The company was founded in 1950. As per a report by ABP News, his net worth in 2021 was $20 million, which now amounts to Rs 165 crore.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani’s love story, marriage and kids

Esha Deol and Bharat Taktani first met during a college competition. They dated for a while but lost touch when Esha pursued acting. Ten years later, they reunited in the United States, and their love story resumed. After dating for several years, they tied the knot on June 29, 2012 in a simple ceremony at ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. The wedding was graced by numerous Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Bipasha Basu, Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi, John Abraham, Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, and Shilpa Shetty, among others.

In October 2017, the couple celebrated the arrival of their first daughter, Radhya. Then, on June 10, 2019, Esha welcomed their second daughter, Miraya.

About Bharat Takhtani’s social media presence

Bharat Takhtani has a private Instagram account. He has a total number of 89 posts and has followers of over 33.8 thousand on the platform.

Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani's separation

According to the Delhi Times on February 6th, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani issued a joint statement declaring their separation. It read, “We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you, Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani.”

Speculations about their separation began circulating when Bharat was not present at Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebration.

