WATCH: Rhea Chakraborty claims she’s ‘bigger gold digger’ than Sushmita Sen; don’t miss latter’s reaction

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, known for her prominent and beloved roles in movies like Jalebi, Bank Chor, and Half Girlfriend, is set to launch her own podcast titled CIIAPTER 2. Recently, she teased the trailer for the first episode, featuring none other than Sushmita Sen.

The trailer looks promising as the stars discuss some of the hottest and most interesting topics. In the trailer, Rhea jokingly admits to being the biggest gold digger, and Sen's reaction is priceless!

In Rhea Chakraborty's podcast trailer, she jokingly claims to be the biggest gold digger, prompting Sen to laugh and respond, 'Oh, you're also' and Rhea says, 'I am the biggest'. The duo also discuss various topics including upbringing, dating life, and broader themes like life changes and positivity.

Rhea captioned the post and stated that she had just turned 32 and reflected on the journey. She mentioned that the past four years had been marked by significant changes, growth, and the process of becoming a version of herself that she was finally feeling good about.

Check out the trailer here:

About Sushmita Sen's personal life

In July 2022, it was revealed that Sen was in a relationship with Lalit Modi, businessman and founder of the IPL. Sushmita discussed her short-lived romance with Lalit in a 2023 interview with Mid-Day, describing it as 'just another phase'.

She found amusement in the public labeling her a 'gold digger'. This followed Lalit's widely shared social media posts announcing their relationship, including photos from their shared vacations.

More about Sushmita Sen and Rhea Chakraborty

Sushmita Sen, a celebrated actress and former Miss Universe, is renowned for her inspiring journey and formidable personality. She is revered as a queen and original diva, celebrated for her groundbreaking roles and enduring charisma. Sen's most recent appearance was in the highly acclaimed series Aarya.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the 2021 film Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. She also served as a judge on the stunt-based reality show Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand.

