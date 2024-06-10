Who is Zaheer Iqbal? All you need to know about Sonakshi Sinha’s soon-to-be husband

Wedding bells are ringing in the tinsel town, and anticipation builds as we await seeing our beloved Rajjo, aks Sonakshi Sinha, as a bride. Reports suggest that Sinha is ready to embark on marital bliss with her longtime partner, Zaheer Iqbal. It's believed that the couple has been living together for the past year and has now decided to take the next big step.

Let's delve into the details about Sonakshi Sinha's soon-to-be husband! Scroll down to uncover the full story.

Who is Zaheer Iqbal?

Born on December 10, 1988, Zaheer Iqbal Ratansi is a Bollywood actor who marked his debut in the industry with The Notebook, produced under Salman Khan's banner in 2009. He shares a close bond with Salman Khan.

Iqbal's father is a businessman, his mother is a homemaker, his sister is a celebrity stylist, and his younger brother is a computer engineer. He completed his studies at Mumbai's Scottish School, where he coincidentally was a junior to Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor appeared alongside his partner Sonakshi in the film Double XL and in a song titled Blockbuster.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's love story

According to a recent report by India Today, the couple is scheduled to marry on June 23, 2024. Their wedding will be a private event. Sonakshi and Zaheer have often been seen together in public. In 2023, the rumored couple attended an Eid celebration hosted by Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma.

They were also seen at actress Huma Qureshi's birthday party last year, who is a close friend of Sonakshi. In December 2023, Sonakshi and Zaheer were photographed at her Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Sehgal's wedding reception as well.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal frequently express their affection for each other on Instagram. Recently, Zaheer celebrated Sonakshi's birthday by posting a series of affectionate photos of the couple, captioning it with "Happy birthday Sonzzz."

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

With speculations swirling about their wedding, the couple is reportedly set to marry on June 23, 2024. According to a Times Now report, the ceremony will be a quiet affair, likely taking place at a popular spot in South Bombay.

