Year Ender 2024 POLL: 7 most loved star kids; Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's daughter Dua to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's son Akaay - VOTE for your favorite

2024 was a blessed year for several Bollywood celebrities. From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, many B-town couples welcomed their child into the world. Some of them also revealed the names of their little munchkins and dropped first glimpses of their babies. In this article, we take a look at the seven star kids who were born this year. You can also participate in the poll and vote for your favorite kiddo.

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dua’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their fans jump in joy when they announced their pregnancy. Weeks later, on September 7, the beloved couple was spotted arriving at H.N. Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. The following day, on September 8, they delighted their fans with a joint Instagram post that read, “Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024.” Later, on Diwali this year, they announced the name of the baby ‘Dua Padukone Singh’ by dropping a cute image of the feet of their goddess Laxmi.

2. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s son Akaay

In February this year, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay Kohli, in London. Announcing the same on social media, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world!"

3. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s baby girl, Lara

Varun Dhawan took everyone by surprise in February 2024 when he announced that his wife, Natasha Dalal, was pregnant. A couple of months later, the couple was blessed with a baby girl on June 3. However, it was on the sets of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati that the Bhediya actor revealed they had named their baby girl, Lara. On Father’s Day, 2024, the actor dropped a picture of his child holding his hand finger with her little hands.

4. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar name their son Vedavid

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed their first child, a boy, on Akshaya Tritiya (May 10, 2024). They shared the news on their Instagram page and revealed that they lovingly named him Vedavid. They made a collaborative post with a note, which read, “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love.”

5. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcome their son Vardaan

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot on February 14, 2022, and welcomed their first child Vardaan on February 7, 2024. Soon after, the 12th Fail actor dropped a glimpse of their son and announced, “Nothing short of a blessing... We named him VARDAAN!!!”

6. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s first child, Zuneyra Ida Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 16, 2024. The couple dropped a post together on Instagram to announce the biggest "collab" of their lives. However, it was in an interview with Vogue India that they proudly revealed the name of their newborn daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal.

7. Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani’s daughter Shukar

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall welcomed her first child with her husband, Ashesh L. Sajnani, a year after their marriage in 2023. The couple took to social media and announced the name of their daughter, Shukar, which means gratitude.

Participate in the poll below and let us know who is your favorite munchkin.

