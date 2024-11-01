Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s daughter Dua gets big love from Alia Bhatt; Arjun Kapoor calls her ‘Baby Simba’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave the biggest Diwali gift to their fans by dropping the first glimpse of their daughter on social media. The couple also revealed that the 1-month-old baby had been named ‘Dua Padukone Singh’. Soon after the bomb post took over social media, Alia Bhatt showered love on it. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, called the little girl ‘Baby Simba’.

Minutes ago, the most loved couple in B-town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their fans jump in joy with a special Diwali gift. In the collab post, the couple dropped the first official glimpse of their first child, a baby girl they named ‘Dua Padukone Singh’. The photo featured the cute tiny feet of the little girl who wore a cuter suit-pant set in pink. She was probably standing on the lap of her mother, DP who wore a red outfit to celebrate the big moment.

Soon after the post was shared, Alia Bhatt took over the comments section and dropped multiple red heart emojis. Arjun Kapoor, who is seen with Deepika and Ranveer in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, stated that the little girl is ‘Baby Simba’

Take a look:

In the post, the Bajirao Mastani co-stars revealed the name of their baby. They expressed, “Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह. ‘Dua : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

Take a look:

Earlier this year, Deepika and Ranveer joyfully shared the news that they were expecting their first child together, six years after their wedding in 2018. In a charming and creative announcement, they revealed that their little one is set to arrive in September 2024.

On September 7, the beloved couple, accompanied by their family, was spotted arriving at H.N Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. The following day, on September 8, they delighted their fans with a joint Instagram post that read, “Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024.”

DP and RS giving a peek of their daughter is the best Diwali gift ever, don’t you agree?

