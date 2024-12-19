Fashion Year-End 2024 POLL: 7 outfits that turned heads; VOTE for your favorite

In 2024, we came across some breathtaking outfits worn by our favorite B-Town ladies, leaving us spellbound with their unique craftsmanship. Here are the 7 best outfits of the year that have made waves in the fashion industry with their unparalleled designs. Check them out and then you will have the opportunity to vote for your favorite one.

1. Sonam Kapoor’s Tribute to Rohit Bal

As a tribute to the famous fashion designer Rohit Bal, Sonam Kapoor wore a white sleeveless gown paired beautifully with a long brown shrug, adding a dramatic effect to her appearance. The highlight of her outfit was the striking rosettes that tied the entire look together.

2. Janhvi Kapoor’s Stunning Peacock Lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor mesmerized in a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga. The outfit featured a sheer-neck detail ombre blouse styled with a blue sequin lehenga adorned with intricate peacock feathers. To complete the look, she carried a sequin dupatta draped elegantly on both sides of her arms.

3. Alia Bhatt in a Grayish-Powder Blue Off-Shoulder Gown

Alia Bhatt looked dreamy in an off-shoulder sheer dress. Cinched at the waist with a flowy bottom, her outfit was the perfect head-turner. Adding a traditional touch, the actress carried a dupatta wrapped gracefully around her neck, giving her look a regal charm.

4. Tamannaah Bhatia in Black with a Serpentine Bustier

Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in Gaurav Gupta's couture ensemble. She wore a structured blazer-like outfit with a dramatic collar falling gracefully from one shoulder. Underneath, she paired it with a black bralette adorned with bold golden detailing, creating a spellbinding appearance.

5. Kiara Advani in a Saree-Cum-Lehenga

Kiara Advani showcased a unique twist to her saree look with a custom-made Manish Malhotra saree-cum-lehenga. She paired it with a velvet corset blouse, while her golden saree was embellished with heavy detailing, making her appearance truly unforgettable.

6. Sonam Kapoor in a Clay Blouse

Exuding royal vibes, Sonam Kapoor stunned in a khadi lehenga paired with a unique clay blouse that hugged her body perfectly. The sleeveless design and innovative concept left everyone awestruck.

7. Samantha in a Repurposed Gown

Believing in sustainable fashion, Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposed her white wedding gown and transformed it into a classy, bold black bodycon dress. The strapless design and fitted bodice accentuated her well-maintained figure, making her look effortlessly elegant.

It’s time for you to take the decision and choose which of the outfits stole your heart. Participate in the poll below and let us know about your thoughts.

