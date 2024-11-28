Yami Gautam Birthday: Aditya Dhar drops their little munchkin Vedavid's 1st glimpse on actress' special day; sends her sweet wishes

Yami Gautam is celebrating her birthday on November 28, 2024, and on her special day, her husband and director, Aditya Dhar, shared the most heartfelt birthday wish for his "better half" and "Vedu ki mummy." Dhar also dropped the first picture of his son Vedavid along with his wifey's birthday post.

Aditya Dhar took to his Instagram handle and shared a loving birthday wish for his wifey Yami Gautam. The caption read, "Happy Birthday to my better half!! Love You Vedu ki Mummy! #TumJiyoHazaronSaal #GorgeousLadyInTheHouse."

In the first image, the Uri actress looks stunning as she poses for a sun-kissed photo, dressed in a beautiful black dress. In the second picture, Yami appears in a playful mood, posing against a serene backdrop.

Lastly, the photo that truly caught our attention features Yami with her newborn, Vedavid. In the heartwarming picture, the Article 370 actress can be seen holding her baby while smiling radiantly.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Yami opened up about her journey into motherhood, admitting that she sometimes struggles to grasp the reality of being a mother, especially when she refers to her son, Vedavid, as “my son.” She shared that these moments are when the realization truly hits her.

Talking about her husband, Aditya, who is currently busy with his next film project, Yami revealed that he is an incredibly involved father. From being a pro at burping to sharing a special bond with Vedavid, Aditya has embraced fatherhood wholeheartedly.

She described the heartwarming sight of her baby lighting up with excitement, getting shy, and leaping toward Aditya whenever he sees him. Despite his hectic schedule, Aditya ensures he spends quality time with them, which brings immense joy to their little one.

Yami also noted that she avoids relying too much on online resources for parenting tips, instead placing immense value on a mother’s wisdom.

She expressed deep gratitude for her own mother, Anjali, who has been a constant source of support during her transition into motherhood. Calling her a "hands-on" parent, Yami shared that her mother’s guidance has been indispensable, and she often wonders how she would manage without her help.

On the work front, Yami was last seen in Article 370.

