7 best Jim Sarbh movies and web series that prove his versatility

Best Jim Sarbh movies and web series are marked by a diverse repertoire of roles that showcase his versatility and depth as an actor. Whether portraying nuanced characters in intense dramas or bringing historical figures to life in epic narratives, Sarbh consistently delivers performances that entertain and resonate.

His ability to delve into the complexities of human emotions and motivations adds layers to each role, making his presence on screen both compelling and memorable. Beyond his acting prowess, Sarbh's contributions to cinema reflect a commitment to storytelling that challenges and engages audiences, cementing his place as a standout talent in the industry.

7 best Jim Sarbh movies and web series that will keep you glued to the screens

1. A Death in the Gunj

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Ranvir Shorey, Tanuja, Om Puri, Tillotama Shome, Gulshan Devaiah

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Release Year: 2016

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this Jim Sarbh movie, directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, he plays the role of Brian, a character integral to the ensemble cast. The film, set in the late 1970s, revolves around a family vacationing in McCluskieganj. Brian's presence adds complexity to the group's dynamics, highlighting themes of vulnerability and tension. Sarbh's performance is subtle yet impactful in the film.

2. Padmaavat

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Raza Murad

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Drama, History, Romance

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Padmaavat is one of the best Jim Sarbh movies. The actor delivers a compelling performance as Malik Kafur in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. As the loyal and strategic slave-general of Alauddin Khilji, Malik Kafur is a pivotal character. Sarbh's portrayal captures Kafur's devotion, ambition, and cunning, adding depth to the historical narrative.

Advertisement

3. Sanju

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Biography, Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

In the biographical film Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Jim Sarbh takes on the role of Zubin Mistry, a drug peddler who plays a significant part in Sanjay Dutt's descent into addiction. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, Sarbh's depiction of Mistry is both chilling and convincing, illustrating the darker influences in Dutt's life.

4. Made in Heaven

Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Drama, Romance

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this Jim Sarbh web series Made in Heaven, he plays the role of Adil Khanna, created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The series explores the lives of two wedding planners in Delhi, delving into societal norms and personal dilemmas. Sarbh's Adil is a multifaceted character, dealing with issues of fidelity, ambition, and identity.

Advertisement

5. Photograph

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Sachin Khedekar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Jim Sarbh

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Drama, Romance

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Ritesh Batra's Photograph, Jim Sarbh has a supporting role that, while brief, is impactful. The film tells the story of a street photographer and his unexpected bond with a shy stranger. Sarbh's character adds depth to the exploration of human connections and the significance of fleeting encounters.

6. House Arrest

Cast: Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jim Sarbh, Barkha Singh

IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

House Arrest should definitely be there in Jim Sarbh movie list. This Netflix film features Jim in the lead role as Karan, a man who chooses to isolate himself at home. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu, the film is a quirky take on modern isolation and privacy. Sarbh's portrayal of Karan is both humorous and thought-provoking, capturing the absurdities and revelations that come with voluntary seclusion.

Advertisement

7. Rocket Boys

Cast: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saba Azad, Rajit Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 8.9/10

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Rocket Boys is a web series that chronicles the lives of Dr. Homi J. Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the pioneers of India's nuclear and space programs. Jim Sarbh stars as Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, delivering a captivating performance that showcases the visionary scientist's brilliance and charisma. Directed by Abhay Pannu, the series pays tribute to the scientists' monumental contributions.

Jim Sarbh's career in cinema is marked by a diverse array of memorable performances that have consistently impressed audiences and critics. His ability to embody diverse characters with authenticity and depth underscores his talent and commitment to storytelling.

Jim Sarbh emerges as not just a performer, but a storyteller who enriches the medium with his compelling presence and resonant performances. His contributions to the world of film serve as a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the transformative impact of exceptional acting.

ALSO READ: Dimple Kapadia Birthday: Bobby to Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo; 5 movies and web series to binge-watch this weekend