7 best movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani for endless entertainment

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the rare movies that remains popular even after more than ten years since its release. It has a special place among youth who resonated with the film's portrayal of friendships, love, personal growth, and chasing dreams. People still talk about it when discussing movies about travel or feel-good stories. If you're a fan of this movie, here's a list of 6 movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani that you're sure to enjoy.

7 Must-watch Bollywood movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

IMDB Rating: 8.2 / 10

8.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Adventure

Comedy / Adventure Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime / Netflix

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara follows three friends embarking on a life-changing road trip to Spain, confronting fears and embracing adventure. This tale of friendship, self-discovery, and seizing the moment is sure to be loved by fans of movies similar to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

2. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Romance

Comedy / Romance Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Year of release: 2001

2001 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Dil Chahta Hai navigates the dynamics of friendship through the lives of three inseparable buddies as they traverse love, laughter, and life's complexities. This iconic film, akin to movies like YJHD captures the essence of youthful enthusiasm, camaraderie, and the pursuit of dreams with authenticity.

3. Veere Di Wedding (2018)

IMDB Rating: 3.3 / 10

3.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Friendship

Comedy / Friendship Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania Director : Shashanka Ghosh

: Shashanka Ghosh Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Veere Di Wedding revolves around four friends navigating love, life, and friendship amidst wedding chaos. This comedy-drama resonates with fans of films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani for its portrayal of female camaraderie, personal growth, and lively celebrations. With its blend of humor and heart, it offers an entertaining and relatable experience.

4. Cocktail (2012)

IMDB Rating: 6.3 / 10

6.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Romance

Comedy / Romance Movie Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani

Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani Director: Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime / Zee5 / Jio Cinema

Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty, stands tall when discussing movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The romantic comedy revolves around a love triangle between Veronica, Gautam, and Meera. Things get complicated when Gautam falls for Meera despite being in a relationship with Veronica. Meera, who is Veronica’s best friend, further complicates matters. The film features some hilarious moments, and its songs are still loved to this day.

5. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)

IMDB Rating : 7.4 / 10

: 7.4 / 10 Movie Genre : Comedy / Romance

: Comedy / Romance Movie Star Cast : Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Prateik Babbar, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Manjari Faddnis, Ayaz Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah

: Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Prateik Babbar, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Manjari Faddnis, Ayaz Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah Director : Abbas Tyrewala

: Abbas Tyrewala Year of release : 2008

: 2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

When looking for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani similar movies, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is worth checking out. This coming-of-age romantic comedy tells the tale of two best friends, Jai and Aditi, who realize their feelings for each other only after they have already started seeing other people. Misunderstandings arise, and their friendship goes for a toss. How they navigate love and friendship amidst all the chaos makes it a delightful watch. The song Pappu Can't Dance Sala makes this one even more memorable.

6. 3 Idiots (2009)

IMDB Rating: 8.4 / 10

8.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Romance

Comedy / Romance Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani

Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The list of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani type movies is incomplete without the mention of 3 Idiots. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film's story revolves around three engineering students, Rancho, Farhan, and Raju. It's a tale of friendship, love, following one's dreams, and the loopholes in the education system. The movie offers a mix of moments that will make you laugh and cry, sometimes simultaneously.

7. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023)

IMDB Rating: 7.4 / 10

7.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Drama

Comedy / Drama Movie Star Cast : Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin

: Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin Director: Arjun Varain Singh

Arjun Varain Singh Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a coming-of-age movie starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film tells the story of three best friends in their twenties living in Mumbai. They experience love, dreams, and heartbreak while dealing with the influence of social media. If you enjoy movies like Ye Jawaani hai Deewani, you'll love this one too!

And there you have it – the best movies like 3 Idiots. May they inspire you to reach new heights of ambition, personal growth, and friendship!

