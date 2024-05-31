Zeenat Aman admits anyone with little talent, smartphone can build a career on social media: ‘This indicates a bored society’

Zeenat Aman is one such actress who manages to charm her fans even today. Her beauty and bold personality keep winning netizens' hearts time and again. Ever since she made her Instagram debut, fans have always been left stumped by her revelations.

After taking an ‘unplanned social media break’ for a couple of weeks, the veteran actress is back in action. On a long note, the actress highlighted the pros and cons of social media. And stated the fact that anyone with a little bit of talent and a smartphone can build a career on social media.

Zeenat Aman on social media break

Sharing a picture of her looking smart and vibrant in a mint green outfit, Zeenat Aman penned a long note. She revealed that this picture was taken from her son Zahaan Khan’s car window. In her long note, she revealed that she got bored of seeing her own face on her grid hence she took an unplanned social media break.

Further, she expressed her fascination with what social media has done to society. She further wrote about how the idea of fame has been democratized on social media as anyone with a little talent, luck, and a smartphone can build a career. This would have been impossible without privileges back in the time.

She concluded by saying, “On the other hand I am very cautious of the culture of easy outrage that has proliferated online. And how casually some people say cruel things online that they would never dare say in person. To me this indicates a bored society that has forgotten how nuanced the world, and each person in it, is! To invalidate, tear down, and sully people for the smallest of indiscretions is absolutely counter to my approach, which is dialogue, and sometimes the acceptance that opinions can differ, and that’s okay.”

Check it out:

Zeenat Aman talks about her biopic

The actress keeps on sharing throwback pictures and unseen stories from the golden days of her cinema. A while back, Zeenat Aman hinted about the possibility of her biopic. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback monochromatic sizzling picture as she is seen dressed in a plunging neckline blouse paired with a ghagra.

In her elaborate post, the veteran star began her note by expressing, “You may dismiss this as the ranting of an old lady, but in my opinion, it would be foolish to make a biopic about me without actually involving me."

Zeenat Aman on the work front

On the work front, Zeenat Aman is gearing up for Bun Tikki, directed by fashion maestro-turned-filmmaker Manish Malhotra. In this venture, she'll share the screen with esteemed actors Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza.

