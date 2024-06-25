Zeenat Aman recalls taking 'any work' to take care of 'two helpless children' with no husband to lean on; 'I am wildly picky now'

Legendary actress Zeenat Aman is a cynosure to reckon with courtesy of her long illustrious career. From impeccable fashion choices to breaking the mold, she has always led a life on her terms. Despite this fact, the actress has also experienced her fair share of ups and downs. In her recent post, she reflected on her tough phase and how she passed through it.

Zeenat Aman posts 'frank acknowledgment of the difficult phase'

Today, on June 25, a while back, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures radiating her timeless grace. Keeping her fashion game on point, the legendary actress turned heads in stunning clicks.

She began the caption expressing, “It would be dishonest of me to project a life of uninterrupted glamour and composure. I know how it looks of course. Here is a woman who reached the pinnacle of stardom in her youth, and is now enjoying a renaissance in her old age. Sure, those much retold, often contorted, episodes of personal tragedy are widely known, but they’re merely footnotes now.”

According to her, these are little anecdotes that are used to highlight the heights she has achieved in her career. However, she called the post a “frank acknowledgment of the difficult phase.”

Take a look:

Zeenat Aman recalls the phase when she took any work that came her way

Aman remembered the “excruciating” weeks that changed into months and then into years. She reflected on the time, when the “work dried up, the body aged, and one felt their relevance slip away.”

The Don actress admitted that initially, it was “the sheer relief of anonymity”. However, she further mentioned how later it was the fear of bringing food for “two helpless children” to the table cropped in with “no husband to turn to” and no sibling to lean on. She described the feeling as “terrifyingly lonely.”

Aman then admitted to taking up “any work that came her way” because she didn’t have the luxury to choose from.

Zeenat Aman's experience of working in a difficult phase

She further wrote, “It was bone rattling drives to nondescript towns for event appearances, accommodation at no-star hotels with filthy sheets, trite renditions of ‘chura liya’ in smelly halls, poorly drafted scripts that pushed me to the edge of sanity, being jostled like a prop during stifling photo ops… and then there were the other odd jobs. Teaching poise and etiquette, writing agony aunt columns, even narrating audio tapes.”

In addition to this, looking back at the time, the actress “finds no shame” in it as she expressed gratitude to the organizers who gave her the work, fans who turned up for those events, and “those laughable paycheques that kept the lights on” in her apartment.

Zeenat Aman on being choosy about the projects she works on

On a concluding note, the actress highlighted the assertion of two matters through her caption-“That there is dignity in all labour. And that, with some persistence and luck, the tough times can ease.”

The actress ended the post by revealing that she is now “wildly picky” about the work and collaborations she works on but doesn’t take this privilege for granted.

Bun Tikki director Faraz Arif Ansari reacts

Soon after the post was shared, fans thronged the comments section expressing their love over the post. Additionally, the director of her come-back film, Bun Tikki, Faraz Arif Ansari wrote, “Will always be very grateful that you trusted me and agreed to do #BunTikki Dil se shukriya aapka @thezeenataman”

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman’s comeback film, Bun Tikki also stars Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi in the important roles. Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions.

