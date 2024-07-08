Nita Ambani, the philanthropist and fashion icon, has once again turned heads with her stunning ethnic attire at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi ceremony. Renowned for her ability to elevate traditional Indian wear, Ambani's latest look is sure to inspire fashion enthusiasts and cultural admirers alike.

She wore an antique gold ethnic ensemble, and we cannot get over her alluring outfit. Her classy ensemble had us swooning over the diva’s display of fashion perfection.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s zoom in and have a more detailed glance at Nita Mukesh Ambani’s gorgeous antique gold kurta set.

Nita Mukesh Ambani’s classy antique gold ensemble:

The proud mom of Anant Ambani loves to make a mark with her incredibly amazing ethnic ensembles, and her latest look was no exception. It featured a resplendent antique gold ethnic ensemble, an ethnic-ready modern work of art. The traditional look, which was beautifully crafted by Manish Malhotra, was the proper personification of regal charm and allure.

With a sparkling antique gold ensemble, the outfit looked exceptional in Mrs. Mukesh Ambani’s radiant complexion. Her fierce ensemble was inspired by the classic Hyderabadi kurta paired with a Khada dupatta, which was once draped by all the royal queens and begums in Hyderabad.

The businesswoman’s bewitching creation was thoroughly adorned with antique zari and timeless zardozi embroidery, which elevated the whole traditional look. The classy piece was paired with a well-draped dupatta, which was, of course, also thoroughly laden with intricate silver-gold embroidery and a Chatai technique border.

She also completed her look with comfortable yet stylish golden strappy heels that perfectly matched her ethnic and elegant look. These sandals added a well-thought-out and super-harmonized appeal to her latest look. We simply loved the amazing picks.

Nita Ambani’s elegant accessories and glam:

Flaunting her signature ethnic and alluring style, Nita Ambani opted for some exquisite jewelry picks. The list included elegant earrings with an intricate design that was a total work of art. She also added a matching chain to elevate the style. The matching maang-tikka was sincerely enchanting as well. Even her beautiful bracelet with matching rings was just amazing. They added some charm to her look.

Nita Ambani went for a subtle yet striking makeup look with a radiant base. She added a pop of color with some soft blush on her cheeks and a touch of contour. The Ambani lady perfectly defined her eyes with some light eyeshadow, well-shaped brows, and boldly winged eyeliner with some volumizing mascara.

To finish off her look, Nita Ambani opted for a middle parting natural wavy hairstyle. This allowed her dark and luscious locks to cascade freely down her back and shoulders. The effortlessly manageable and elegant look elevated her ethnic ensemble.

Nita Ambani’s ethnic ensemble was all about regality and allure. What did you think of her elegant gold ensemble? Please leave a comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us, right away.

