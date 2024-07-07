Radhika Merchant serves ultimate after-party fashion goals in sequin Manish Malhotra chainmail saree with tube blouse

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s sangeet night was a star-studded event but what became the center of attention was the after-party. Hollywood pop star Justin Bieber to Indian singers graced the stage and performed for the to-be bride and groom. While everyone was shimmering their way at the event, the bride-to-be looked breathtakingly gorgeous in both of her outfits.

After appearing in a beautiful Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble crafted with Swarovski crystals on a tissue skirt for the sangeet night, Radhika opted for a bold look for the after-party. Scroll ahead to find out what she wore for the party and how she made heads turn with her stunning look.

Radhika Merchant shimmering her way in a Manish Malhotra couture

Almost everyone turned up in a Manish Malhotra couture at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet gala party. The bride-to-be also followed the trend. After putting her out there in a subtle pastel and pink-hued lehenga for the sangeet night from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, she went with a glittery ensemble for the after-party.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Radhika looked radiant in a silver shimmery chainmail saree from Manish Malhotra’s creations. The saree was dripping in sequins and it added an extra edge to the whole look as the bride-to-be paired the ensemble with a corset-like blouse, leaving enough skin to show and enough to keep it subtle.

Dolly Jain gracefully draped the saree on her putting the pallu over her shoulders and giving the pleats a beautiful fall.

Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant’s accessories

For accessories, Radhika Merchant wore a five-stranded diamond choker paired with a pair of beautiful diamond studs. She also stacked two diamond bracelets in one hand, keeping the other free. While Merchant was shimmering in her saree, the glistening diamond added more charm to her outfit.

Radhika’s makeup, done by Loveleen Ramchandani featured a matte finish base, contoured cheekbones, and blush on the necessary spots. To coordinate with the color scheme of her outfit, the bride-to-be opted for a more bold and smokey look. She went with defined brows, black and silvery smokey eyes with dramatic winged liner, mascara-filled lashes, and completed it all with a mauve pink lip shade.

Her luscious hair was left open in soft curls and it added sensuality to her whole getup.

Which look of Radhika’s did you like the most from the sangeet night? Was it the subtle pink traditional attire or the bold and sexy silver shimmery look? Let us know in the comments.

