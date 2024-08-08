Sobhita Dhulipala has started her journey towards her happily ever after with the love of her life, Naga Chaitanya. We’re so happy for the adorable couple. Now, let’s talk fashion—The Made In Heaven actress served ethnic elegance for her engagement look. She wore a luxurious silk coral drape that was all things beautiful. We just can’t get over how fabulous Sobhita looked.

So, why don’t we zoom right in to have a detailed glance at Sobhita Dhulipala’s swoon-worthy engagement-ready silk ethnic ensemble for some major wedding season-ready fashion inspiration?

Sobbita Dhulipala is a modern fashion icon who knows just how to turn heads with her supremely spectacular saree look. This was of course also true for her incomparable coral-colored choice to celebrate the power of her love and happily ever after with her beau, Naga Chaitanya. This luxurious drape was custom-crafted for the diva by none other than Bollywood’s favorite fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, and we adore its simple style.

The six yards of elegance was made out of textile that was specially sourced from the weaving communities of Andhra Pradesh. Sobhita paid homage to her rich traditions and culture with the Uppada silk piece in the golden blush color (coral hue) of the Kanakaambaram flower. In fact, the whole simple yet stunning and symbolic silhouette was taken from paintings of the iconic artist, Bapu. Sobhita's connection with her roots is super inspiring, isn't it?

Further, her classy saree had intricately and heavily embellished borders with beautiful gold embroidery that enhanced the overall appeal of the stunning drape. This classy yet simplistic ethnic pick literally proved that Dhulipala doesn’t need a lot to shine. The unique and vibrant hue of the drape also looked great with her complexion. The statement silk piece legit helped the diva flaunt her natural glow.

The pretty saree was paired with a matching half-sleeved blouse that looked just awesome. The edges of the sleeves were also elevated with shimmery embroidery work, adding to the piece’s charm. This checkered piece also had a high designer neckline along with delicate gold butta work—Gotta love how this takes the outfit from a simple serve to an inspiring pick for ethnic-adoring modern fashion queens. The piece’s light weight and soft material also made it super comfortable to wear.

Coming to her accessories, Sobhita went traditional with this one. She went all out with a beautifully embellished layered golden necklace. The Night Manager star also kept the ethnic vibe going with matching delicate gold jhumkas, matching pretty bangles, and statement golden rings on her fingers. Even her natural-looking makeup look was just all things perfection. She added a touch of color with blush, flaunting her natural beauty with this look.

Last but not least, her hairstyle literally added some femme and fabulousness to the whole ensemble, as well. She tied her dark tresses up into a high and well-tied bun with a middle parting. She also added matching flowers to make her hairstyle look even more amazing. We’re feeling totally inspired by these choices. In fact, we’re super excited to see what the diva will choose to wear for her big day, aren’t you?

So, what did you think of Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement look? please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

