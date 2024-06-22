Tamannaah Bhatia’s 5 not-to-basic saree-blouse combos that you need to bookmark right away

Over the years, Tamannaah Bhatia has established her name in the fashion world, thanks to her innate ability to carry versatile looks. However, what won her fans’ hearts were her traditional picks which primarily include a no-so-ordinary saree collection.

With Indian attire constantly evolving into modern iterations like the pre-draped versions, several celebrities have embraced the trend. But, it is Tamannaah who made fashion statements with her choice of not-so-basic sarees.

Look closely at her Instagram feeds and you’ll notice that the Baahubali actress keeps adding a unique twist to the 9 yards with her constant experiments. If you are looking to level up your Indian wear game, take cues from the classic statement sarees that have Tamannaah Bhatia’s nod of approval.

Tamannaah Bhatia is a ‘green flag energy’ in this unconventional saree look

Tamannaah has long had an affinity for bustier blouses. Showcasing her love for the same, she slipped into a georgette number from the House of Masaba. It was adorned with elaborate sequin work on the pallu in a distinctive trikone motif.

To pair the saree, she wore a raw silk, spaghetti-strapped tube blouse with zardozi embroidery and added a sheer full-sleeved mesh shrug to the bustier adding a hint of drama to the otherwise subtle look. What caught our attention was the distinctive styling of the pallu contributing to a modern flair of this traditional attire.

She accessorized the saree with statement cardamom dangler earrings. For the glam factor, the actress opted for kohl-rimmed eyes over a nude warm-toned eye shadow base with brushed-up brows. Her matte nude lipstick blended well with the subtle tone of her makeup. She added the finishing touch with a slick back bun.

This floral embellished saree from Tamannaah Bhatia’s wardrobe is dreamy

The Kaavavala girl ate and left no crumbs in this floral embellished saree she wore at Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding reception. She grabbed the dazzling saree from the shelves of fashion designer Anita Dongre.

The heavy embroidered piece is adorned with sequin work all over and intricate botanical motifs like night flowers. Completing her beautiful black saree was a corset blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline adding a little bit of risqué factor to her look.

Tamannaah chose to go regal with her choice of accessories. The traditional bangles with silver stones and gold-toned finish, stone-encrusted earrings, and an embellished potli bag enhanced her overall appearance. She finished off her look with glam makeup and a messy hair bun.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s ombré sheeted sequin sari is one for the books

We all hailed Tamannaah Bhatia’s fashion prowess when she reimagined the six-yard staple by giving it an indelible touch of glamour. The actress slipped into an ombré sheeted sequin sari from Manish Malhotra’s collection.

The drape featured a dove grey canvas with gradient blush and lilac shades on the hem. She teamed it with a halter blouse in a similar shade that came with a deep neckline.

Since the saree had enough bling required for a party, she decided to ditch the accessories. With glitzy lipstick and highlighted cheekbones, the Lust Stories 2 actress had her glam game on. Not to forget her hair cascading down her shoulders in gentle waves adding to her ethereal beauty.

This chiffon saree by Tamannaah Bhatia is for every woman who loves black

Tamannaah's fashion mantra lies in keeping it classy and elegant. While playing muse to fashion designer Neeta Lulla, the Babli Bouncer actress decked herself up in a mesmerising black chiffon saree with black sequin details throughout.

Her matching blouse with thick straps and backless detailing hugged her silhouette, accentuating the hourglass figure with perfection.

Keeping her tresses open in wavy curls and makeup minimal, the actress let her ensemble do all the talking. She aced the look to perfection, thanks to her natural features and radiant glow.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s monochrome saree is the most unique piece

Tamannaah Bhatia served a festive look in a monochrome sequin-laden saree. The captivating piece looked nothing short of a fashion symphony. It was adorned with black beaded embellishments, sequin work, and an abstract drip print.

Putting her best foot forward, she elevated the traditional number with a glittering black blouse that boasted heavy black bead embellishments all over, a cropped hem, and a daring neckline.

What stood out in her OOTD was the modernised choker-style necklace, rings, and dazzling studs. The diva’s makeup game was high on glam. Rouged cheeks, beaming highlighted, subtle nude pink lip shade, and a wash of shimmery eyeshadow sealed the deal for her. She styled her hair into loose waves, inspiring us with her attention to detail.

Tamannaah Bhatia is a true-blue fashionista, and we’ve always loved her fashion picks. What do you think of these saree looks by her?

