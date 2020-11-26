  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan pulled a prank on Gauri Khan’s family by telling her to wear burqa & change her name

Shah Rukh Khan married his lady love Gauri Khan in October 1991 and the couple has been going strong with their marriage. During one of his interviews, SRK recalled a funny incident from his wedding reception and it is quite interesting.
36438 reads Mumbai
Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan pulled a prank on Gauri Khan’s family by telling her to wear burqa & change her nameThrowback: Shah Rukh Khan pulled a prank on Gauri Khan’s family by telling her to wear burqa & change her name
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood industry is known to have several amazing celeb couples who never fail to dish out major relationship goals. Amid this are Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan who have reinstated the millennials’ faith in love and the institution of marriage. The duo never fails to make the heads turn with their sizzling chemistry every time they step out. Besides, their love story has also managed to touch millions of hearts. And while King Khan is known for his wit, not many people are aware of the fact that the superstar had pulled a prank on his in-laws during his wedding reception which had left everyone shocked and then in splits.

During his conversation with Farida Jalal in her talk show, SRK had recalled how his wedding with Gauri had got the tongues wagging about Hindu-Muslim wedding. He stated that Gauri’s relatives were wondering if he would make the lady change her religion and name. Shah Rukh said, “I remember, when their whole family, old fashioned people, I respect them all and respect their beliefs but at that time, in that old-fashioned reception, all of them were sitting there when I came in at 1:15, whispering “Hmmm.. He’s a Muslim boy. Hmm.. Will he change the girl’s name? Will she (Gauri) become a Muslim?”

Recalling the incident further, the Baadshah of Bollywood revealed how he reacted to this and said, “They were all talking in Punjabi. So, I looked at the time and said, ‘OK Gauri, put on your ‘burqa’ and let’s read the namaaz now.’ The whole family stared at us wondering if I had already changed her religion already. So I told them, ‘From now on she will wear a burqa all the time, she won’t ever leave the house and her name will be changed to Ayesha and she will be like this.’”

SRK called a funny incident and stated that it did come with a lesson that every religion should be respected and it should not come in the way of love. And needless to say, his love story and married life of 25 years continue to be an inspiration for everyone.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s reply on being quizzed about his anniversary gift to Gauri proves why he is King of Romance

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Farida Jalal interview

You may like these
Blast From The Past: Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS the dumbest thing he has done in the name of love for Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan’s reply on being quizzed about his anniversary gift to Gauri proves why he is King of Romance
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri's Wedding Anniversary: Couple's retro pics will make you fall in love all over again
Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: When the star wife won hearts with her interesting quotes on hubby Shah Rukh Khan
Suhana Khan's 'End Colourism' post is compelling, are actors taking notes on the power of social media?
Gauri Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan's love for 'ghar ka khana' and Suhana, Aryan, AbRam's lockdown experience
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement