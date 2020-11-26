Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan pulled a prank on Gauri Khan’s family by telling her to wear burqa & change her name

Shah Rukh Khan married his lady love Gauri Khan in October 1991 and the couple has been going strong with their marriage. During one of his interviews, SRK recalled a funny incident from his wedding reception and it is quite interesting.

Bollywood industry is known to have several amazing celeb couples who never fail to dish out major relationship goals. Amid this are and who have reinstated the millennials’ faith in love and the institution of marriage. The duo never fails to make the heads turn with their sizzling chemistry every time they step out. Besides, their love story has also managed to touch millions of hearts. And while King Khan is known for his wit, not many people are aware of the fact that the superstar had pulled a prank on his in-laws during his wedding reception which had left everyone shocked and then in splits.

During his conversation with Farida Jalal in her talk show, SRK had recalled how his wedding with Gauri had got the tongues wagging about Hindu-Muslim wedding. He stated that Gauri’s relatives were wondering if he would make the lady change her religion and name. Shah Rukh said, “I remember, when their whole family, old fashioned people, I respect them all and respect their beliefs but at that time, in that old-fashioned reception, all of them were sitting there when I came in at 1:15, whispering “Hmmm.. He’s a Muslim boy. Hmm.. Will he change the girl’s name? Will she (Gauri) become a Muslim?”

Recalling the incident further, the Baadshah of Bollywood revealed how he reacted to this and said, “They were all talking in Punjabi. So, I looked at the time and said, ‘OK Gauri, put on your ‘burqa’ and let’s read the namaaz now.’ The whole family stared at us wondering if I had already changed her religion already. So I told them, ‘From now on she will wear a burqa all the time, she won’t ever leave the house and her name will be changed to Ayesha and she will be like this.’”

SRK called a funny incident and stated that it did come with a lesson that every religion should be respected and it should not come in the way of love. And needless to say, his love story and married life of 25 years continue to be an inspiration for everyone.

