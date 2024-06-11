Park Bo Young and Han Ji Min give best friend vibes in new update; top actresses share sweet messages

Park Bo Young is the beloved South Korean actress who wowed her fans once again in her recent drama Daily Dose of Sunshine, further solidifying her status as one of the top actresses. Han Ji Min on the other hand is another top actress who has been giving strong performances in K-dramas proving her versatile acting prowess. Recently, Park Bo Young and Han Ji Min showcased their close-knit bond in an adorable interaction on Instagram.

Park Bo Young and Han Ji Min’s latest interaction gives BFF goals vibes

On June 11, 2024, Park Bo Young shared an Instagram story update with a screenshot of her recent interaction with bestie Han Ji Min. In the story, Han Ji Min has sent three replies to the Abyss actress’ last update with a photo.

Han Ji Min first said that she had gotten off work too and went on to adore her friend Park Bo Young’s beauty in the photo she had posted by saying "so pretty." Lastly, she asked Park Bo Young to post the photo in her feed.

Sharing this adorable interaction in her Instagram story, Park Bo Young called her friend Han Ji Min "c.u.t.e" while adding that she will post the photo in her feed soon.

The story undoubtedly sheds light on the close-knit bond shared by the two actresses who share the same agency. Park Bo Young and Han Ji Min are just like any other BFFs urging others to post a good photo.

See Park Bo Young’s adorable interaction with BFF Han Ji Min here:

Soon, the update was re-shared by Han Ji Min who confirmed "I’ll be waiting" for best friend Park Bo Young to post the photo.

See Han Ji Min’s Instagram reshare with Park Bo Young here:

Know more about Park Bo Young and Han Ji Min

Park Bo Young’s irresistible charm has been showcased time and again in her K-dramas and movies. Her best-known K-dramas are Strong Girl Bong Soon, Abyss, Doom at Your Service, and Daily Dose of Sunshine among others.

Meanwhile, Han Ji Min is known to mesmerize fans with her strong acting performances across K-dramas like Rooftop Prince, Hyde Jekyll, Me, Padam Padam, Behind Your Touch, Our Blues, and One Spring Night among others.

