Park Bo Young’s relationship history: Dating rumors with Park Hyung Sik, more

Park Bo Young is a K-drama superstar which also means that people are always keen to know what is up with her personal and dating life. She is extremely talented and has time and again proven her star power so naturally fans get curious about Park Bo Young’s relationship status. She is a global icon and influencer with millions of followers on her social media. Naturally, fans get curious about her relationships and dating lives. Over the years, she has been rumored to date a few celebrities. Here is a look at Park Bo Young’s relationship history.

Park Bo Young’s relationship and dating history and details

Park Hyung Sik

Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik worked on the romance comedy Strong Woman Bong Soon. It tells the story of a woman who has the gift of super strength and power. She gets entangled in a case of kidnapping which the detectives investigate. The onscreen couple also made a cameo appearance in the sequel Strong Girl Nam Soon which was released in 2023.

The K-drama couple received so much love from fans that many speculated that the actors are dating in real life too. The pair became immensely popular and are still considered to be one of the best K-drama couples. With their cameo appearance in the Strong Girl Nam Soon, they once again proved why they are so popular as a pair among fans.

During a recent interview Park Hyung Sik himself confessed that people on the sets of Strong Woman Bong Soon also felt that something romantic was going on between the two. He recalled an anecdote when the director asked them if something was really was going on between Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young. The actress laughed and replied, “Director, I will film and will see how Park Hyung Sik looks at you. He looks at everyone the same way”.

Park Hyung Sik has also confessed his feelings for Park Bo Young in the past. But despite fans shipping Park Hung Sik and Park Bo Young, they were never actually confirmed to be dating and their relationship were just rumors.

Song Joong Ki

Song Joong Ki is a popular South Korean actor known for his roles in hits like Descendants of the Sun, Vincenzo and Reborn Rich. The actor debuted in 2008 with the drama Love Racing and the film Frozen Flower. His latest appearance was in the hit series Queen of Tears in which he made a cameo.

On January 30, 2023, Song Joong Ki's agency confirmed that he was married to Katy Louis Sanders and they are expecting their first baby. Later that year they gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Young were rumored to be dating back in 2013 when they appeared in the film A Warewolf Boy together. The movie tells the story of an old woman who goes back to her childhood home and remembers a young boy she met 50 years ago. She taught the boy to be patient, how to eat and wear clothes so that he could live like humans.

During an interview, Song Joong Ki joked that he wished he was in a romantic scandal with her. This gave rise to dating rumors between Park Bo Young and Song Joong Ki. The actress explained that their relationship was more like brother and sister. Song Joong Ki also denied the dating rumors.

Kim Hee Won

Kim Hee Won is a South Korean actor who has appeared in supporting roles in various projects. Some of his hits include The Man From Nowhere, Mr Go and Misaeng.

In 2020, some fans reported to have seen Kim Hee Won and Park Bo Young hanging out several times. This led to the speculations that Kim Hee Won and Park Bo Young were dating.

Park Bo Young has also addressed the dating rumors with Park Hyung Sik and explained that regardless of age they are good friends and have a good senior-junior relationship.

More about Park Bo Young

Park Bo Young debuted in 2006 with the drama Secret Campus. Her first appearance on the big screen was in the film Our School’s E.T. in 2008. She did not appear in any dramas from 2008 to 2015 and made a banger comeback with Oh My Ghost with Jo Jung Suk. Following this, she rose to global fame with her hit drama Strong Woman Bong Soon alongside Park Hyung Sik which is still considered to be one of the best romance comedy K-dramas.

She has also appeared in hits like Abyss, Doom At Your Service and Daily Dose of Sunshine. She will be appearing in the main role in the 2024 drama Light Shop. Park Bo Young has also been confirmed for Melo Movie along with Choi Woo Shik.

Dating rules are strict when it comes to the Korean entertainment industry. Many a time, when they do reveal their relationship status, it is often met with criticism. Park Bo Young’s relationships remain rumors as nothing has been confirmed by the actress. She lives a private life and likes to keep her personal life to herself. It can be assumed that Park Bo Young is currently single and not dating anyone.

