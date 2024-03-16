POLL: Ruby Sear in FRI(END)S, IU in Love wins all, and more; VOTE for best female lead opposite BTS' V

As BTS' V captivates audiences with his latest digital single FRI(END)S, fans are eagerly debating who among the female leads opposite him stole the show. In a poll that has stirred up excitement among K-pop enthusiasts, three remarkable female artists are vying for the title of best female lead.

Ruby Sear's brief yet captivating performance alongside V in FRI(END)S has left a lasting impression on viewers. Her chemistry with V in the mesmerizing music video has garnered widespread acclaim, making her a strong contender in the poll.

Meanwhile, IU's portrayal in Love wins all has also captured the hearts of fans. Her compelling presence and emotional depth in the music video have resonated with audiences, solidifying her position as a formidable female lead.

Umi's heart-fluttering collaboration in wherever u r has also earned praise from fans. Her charm and charisma have made her a standout opposite V, contributing to the song's success.

As fans cast their votes for the best female lead opposite BTS' V, the competition heats up, with each contender bringing her unique flair to the screen. With the poll underway, anticipation mounts as fans eagerly await the final results to see who will emerge victorious in this exciting showdown.

