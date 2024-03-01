SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups has been confirmed to not enlist in the South Korean mandatory military service. The K-pop idol met with a grave injury in 2023, which is the reason for the exemption. Due to his injury, S.Coups has not been joining the K-pop group for various activities. Moreover, Pledis Entertainment cleared the air with the fandom regarding SEVENTEEN’s comeback rumors in the month of April.

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups excepted from military service

On March 1, 2024, Pledis Entertainment confirmed that the leader of SEVENTEEN, S.Coups, has been exempted from military service which is mandatory for every South Korean. The K-pop idol had to undergo a physical examination, which determined that due to his injury, he was fully exempted from participating in any services for the military. The news came as a relief to fans, who had been eagerly waiting for an update regarding the situation.

The K-pop idol suffered a grave injury last year in August, and since then he has not been able to join in the group activities. Pledis adds that S.Coups ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee joint and underwent anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery and anterolateral ligament reconstruction surgery. And as a result of these circumstances, he was classified as Grade 5. Receiving level 5 means that he is fully exempt from any military service, except if the country goes into a war and he will be required to perform labor.

S.Coups' future activities

S.Coups was not able to join SEVENTEEN in various activities, including their Japan tour. He was also not able to participate in the song God of Music from the mini-album, Seventeenth Heaven, which was released in October 2023. Additionally, the agency has also informed the fans that the artist will be resuming activities soon, along with Jeonghan. He will be joining the group for their upcoming encore concert at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in South Korea on March 30 and 31, 2024.

SEVENTEEN comeback news

Pledis Entertainment also addresses the rumors regarding the April comeback. They respond by saying that there has not been a confirmed date regarding SEVENTEEN’s new album. However, they will announce the precise dates of their schedule at a later date. It is expected that the group will release new music soon after the concert.