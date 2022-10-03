Son Ye Jin supports her husband Hyun Bin as she watches his latest film ‘Confidential Assignment 2’

Meanwhile, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin got married last March. They worked together in the 2018 movie 'Negotiation' and the 2019 drama 'Crash Landing on You'. After the drama ended in January last year, they admitted that they were dating for eight months and started dating publicly. The movie 'Confidential Assignment 2' maintained the top spot at the weekend box office for four weeks in a row, surpassing the cumulative audience of 6.08 million.

Son Ye Jin posted a photo of her pre-order tickets for the movie 'Confidential Assignment 2' starring Hyun Bin on her Instagram story on October 3rd. According to her photos, Son Ye Jin seems to have watched the movie at 9:40 pm the day before.

This is a record that not only surpassed all of the recently released 'Honest Candidate 2' and 'Life is Beautiful', but also topped the box office for four weeks in a row since its release. Various ratings are also high, demonstrating the power of word-of-mouth.

In 'Confidential Assignment 2', North Korean detective Lim Cheol Ryeong (Hyun Bin) and South Korean detective 'Kang Jin Tae' (Yoo Hae Jin) meet again to catch a global criminal organization, and the New Face foreign FBI 'Jack' (Daniel Henney) It is a movie depicting an unpredictable triangular cooperative investigation of detectives who have united for their own purposes.

Son Ye Jin rose to fame in 2003 for ‘The Classic’ and ‘Summer Scent’, which were followed by the commercially successful ‘A Moment to Remember’ (2004) and ‘April Snow’ (2005). Her early roles in films garnered her the title ‘Nation's First Love’ in Korea. She has since won various acting recognitions and acted in high-profile films including ‘My Wife Got Married’ (2008), ‘The Pirates’ (2014), the 2016 films ‘The Truth Beneath’ and ‘The Last Princess’, and ‘The Negotiation’ (2018).

She has also acted in the successful television dramas ‘Alone in Love’ (2006), ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘Something in the Rain’ (2018), ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2019–2020) and ‘Thirty-Nine’ (2022).