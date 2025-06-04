Song Da Eun reignites BTS' Jimin dating rumors with remarks on trouble with K-pop idol boyfriend

BTS member Jimin was embroiled in an alleged romantic relationship with actress Song Da Eun back in 2022-23. The speculations died down after she clarified that the rumors were unfounded. Recently, on June 3 a post on online discussion portal Nate Pann included details of the actress' latest revelations regarding her dating a K-pop idol and the unfavourable consequences of the same. It brought renewed attention to the Jimin dating rumours.

Song Da Eun's comment on her idol boyfriend

As per the Nate Pann post, Song Da Eun accepted that she was currently dating a K-pop idol during a live broadcast and it was causing her and her family immense mental strain. She mentioned that the fans of her boyfriend were unhappy regarding their relationship and even made comments regarding her seducing him. The fans allegedly also harassed her family members and thus, Song Da Eun was greatly troubled due to her love life.

The fan quoted her saying, "I hope you go through the same thing that you put my family through. Like, please. I hope you get the punishment you deserve. Seriously, I wish the worst upon you." She also denied claims of being the first to approach her idol boyfriend and emotionally said that she did not deserve all the hate just because of her dating choices. "Just because the idol you love loves me doesn’t mean I deserve to be hated. It’s not like I made the first move. So please, stop coming at me," she stated.

She also probed legal action saying that netizens alleged that she would be sued for using another celebrity's name for fame, however, as per her, it was they who would get sued for defaming her.

Why do fans think that Jimin was Song Da Eun's idol boyfriend

Song Da Eun faced unwanted fan rage when details of her alleged relationship with BTS' Jimin came to light in 2022-23. The issue stemmed with her sharing a post from a hotel in Jamsil on the day of the BTS' concert in the area. Her recent comments on receiving hard criticism due to her dating a beloved idol led fans to speculate that she might be talking about Jimin.

